North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 12-Jan. 15

Brittany Sword is an American Indie Rock singer-songwriter from Oskaloosa, Iowa. Her newest EP release in 2022 titled "Colors" has received praise by music lovers from all over the world. She plays familiar favorites as well as new sultry original’s you’re sure to love. Her light and positive personality paired with her percussive guitar style playing, makes for an other worldly and upbeat performance you can get lost in. 8-11 p.m.