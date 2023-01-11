North Iowa Escapades for Jan. 12-Jan. 15

Calendar Events
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday and all legal holidays.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
People are also reading…
Friday, Jan. 13
- Brittany Sword at Brix Wine & Whiskey - Brittany Sword is an American Indie Rock singer-songwriter from Oskaloosa, Iowa. Her newest EP release in 2022 titled "Colors" has received praise by music lovers from all over the world. She plays familiar favorites as well as new sultry original’s you’re sure to love. Her light and positive personality paired with her percussive guitar style playing, makes for an other worldly and upbeat performance you can get lost in. 8-11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Free fishing at Lester Milligan Park in Mason City - Iowa DNR will be stocking Big Blue at Lester Milligan Park on Saturday, January 14th. Fish stocking starts just before 11am with fishing available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fishing poles and holes are provided. Hot chocolate and coffee will also be provided. Prizes and s’mores are available for kids. You do not need a license to fish on this day.
- Inflatable Fun Day - Come out to NIACC on Saturday, January 14th for an Inflatable Fun Day. The fun begins at 11 a.m. in the NIACC Rec Center. Bring the whole family to MOJO DJ, spin art, balloon animals, and door prizes. Admission is $5 per kid and $3 per adult with age 2 and under free. All proceeds go to the North Iowa Youth Center.
- Dixie Longate at NIACC Auditorium - Come see Dixie Longate at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 at the NIACC Auditorium. When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it’s time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka, and light off a few Cheery Bombs and Bottle Rockers. There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang. The new show from Dixie Longate is a web of storytelling that only America’s favorite southern redhead can create. Catch up with everyone’s favorite Tupperware lady in her first ever stand-up show. She’ll be talking about everything, from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions, pogo sticking to “safe words,” in that rapid-fire delivery that has made her an international sensation. This show is for adults only. Tickets start at $25.
WATCH NOW: Binge every episode of online-exclusive series: Lisa Shows You Nature
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 1: "Teen geese"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 2: "Mini donkey"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 3: "Bright Lights, Frog City"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 4: "Irritating a silk...worm?"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 5: "Marvin the Giant Moth"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 6: "A quick chat with a deer"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 7: "Plant doctor"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 8: "Sledding Hill Blues"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 9: "Absentee amphibians and Steve"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 10: "The Great Goatsby"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 11: "Gross, dude"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 12: "Russell the Mussel goes home"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 13: 'Don't Worry, Bee Happy - Get it? Bee?'
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 14: 'Trail Blazers (kind of)'
WATCH NOW: Lisa's adventures at Lime Creek Nature Center
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 15: "It's a mule, mule summer"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature - Episode 16: "Pop, flock & drop it"
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Nature; Episode 17: 'Adults of the Corn'
WATCH NOW: Lisa Shows You Christmas
PHOTOS: Scenes from Saturday's Color the Wind festival in Clear Lake
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Color the Wind kite festival 2022
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com