Calendar Events
Thursday, Feb. 23
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040
- Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd at NIACC Auditorium - Head to NIACC at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 for The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. This show will be in the NIACC Auditorium. Since its release 50 years ago, it has sold over 45 million copies worldwide. Its album cover, a simple prism spectrum, is an instantly recognizable pop culture icon. The Dark Side of the Moon transformed Pink Floyd from its grungy garage band aesthetic to a top-tier rock band nearly overnight. This is your chance to hear the album that changed it all – in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its release – in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. Presented by Sukup Manufacturing Co. and North Iowa Broadcasting. Tickets start at $20.
Friday, Feb. 24
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Neal Simmons will be playing on 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 from 7-9 p.m. Simmons' setlist contains about half covers and half originals in spanning the genres of folk, country, classic rock and indie. Admission is free. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 1st Avenue North in Clear Lake.
- North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show in Mason City - The North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show is back at the North Iowa Events Center from Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26. See the latest in tech, design, and build for your existing home, a new build or for upcoming landscaping projects.
- Spring to Summer Craft and Vendor Shopping Event in Mason City - Come out to the North Iowa Event Center for a Spring to Summer Craft & Vendor Shopping Event. Join us in the Kinney Building Friday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Event times are 3-8 p.m. Friday 10 a.m-7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday, Feb. 25
- Live music at Tap'd Lounge in Clear Lake - The JPH Trio makes their maiden voyage over to TAP’d by way of Mason City. This rock trio has really made a name for themselves recently as an acoustic spin off of the local band “The Sweet Nothins.” You’ll hear them cover some of the greats by The Band, The Beatles and Van Morrison, specializing in 3-piece harmonies. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue in Clear Lake.
- Mason City Toros vs Granite City Lumberjacks - The Mason City Toros face off against the Granite City Lumberjacks at the Mason City Arena Start time: 3:10pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.