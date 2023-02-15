Calendar Events
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through Feb. 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday and all legal holidays.
Friday, Feb. 17
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Live music continues for the Color the Wind fans in Clear Lake. Luke LeBlanc will be playing on 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 from 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 18, Brian Herrin will be playing from 6-8 p.m. All music venues are free of charge. 173 Craft Distillery is located at 306 1st Avenue North in Clear Lake.
- North Iowa Bulls vs. Aberdeen - Cheer on the NAHL North Iowa Bulls. Start time: 7:10 p.m. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 18 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
- Storm Large at NIACC Auditorium - Musician, actor, playwright and author Storm Large will be at the NIACC Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show, Rock Star: Supernova. Despite being eliminated the week before the finale. She was also on the 2021 season of America’s Got Talent. This show contains adult content, not recommended for children. Tickets start at $20.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Color the Wind kite festival in Clear Lake - The kite festival features huge inflatable kites of all kinds flown by serious kite-flyers from across the United States. Kites will be flown starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Relay for Life will be hosting a bake sale in the Lakeview room, and the event will have food vendors. Keep in mind, this is a winter event, so it could be very cold. Please dress accordingly and don’t forget to bring your sunglasses. Free admission.
- Mardi Gras party at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - The Surf Ballroom & Museum is hosting a Mardi Gras Parting featuring Hairball on Saturday, February 18th! Doors open at 8pm. Ticket price is $23 in advance and $30 at the door.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Panfish shoot-out on Clear Lake - $150 entry fee per 2-person team. Pre-entry meeting Saturday, Feb. 18 (time/location tbd). Tournament is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 19 on Clear Lake. The first team to catch five of each species - crappie, bluegill, perch, and yellow bass - and return to check in station. Minimum fish entry length is 6".
- Mason City Toros vs New Ulm Steel at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the Mason City Toros vs New Ulm Steel. Start time: 3:10pm. Admission: Top Shelf Seats $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; seniors 65+ /military $10. Tickets available at the door or online.