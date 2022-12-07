North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 8 - Dec. 14

Calendar Events
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Ugly Christmas Sweater Skate with the Grinch at Roller City in Mason City - Join Roller City for a night of Christmas cheer. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Skate with The Grinch will be Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take a photo with The Grinch, enjoy themed games and snacks, and more. Wear an ugly sweater and receive a free snow cone. Admission is required.
- The Sweet Nuthins at the VFW in Clear Lake - The Sweet Nuthins are a five-piece rock group based out of Mason City. They specialize in rock and pop covers from the 60s through the 90s with an emphasis on vocal harmonies. Expect to hear memorable music from The Beatles, Tom Petty, The Eagles, The Band, Velvet Underground and Counting Crows to name a few. Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Juni + Betty’s Merry Christmas at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Juni+Betty are thrilled to celebrate the holiday at Brix Wine & Whiskey. Join others on Friday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Come hear their original music, unique cover arrangements, and a great set of Christmas favorites.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Christmas on Clark in Forest City - Join Forest City for our annual Christmas Holiday Event. Some of the fun this day includes a Santa Fun Run, holiday kids crafts, chili and hot cocoa, horse drawn wagon rides, free movies, and so much more. A full list of events can be found at www.forestcityia.com. Fun begins at 8:20 a.m. with the Santa Fun Run.
- Visit with Santa at Willowbrook Mall in Mason City - Santa will be at the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday, Dec. 10., 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a visit and photo with Santa.
- Visit with Santa in Central Park in Charles City - Come and see the magic and get your photo with Santa Claus at Central Park in Charles City. Santa is available on Dec. 10, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
- Holiday Gifts Fair at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill Brewing hope you are ready to get into the holiday spirit because they have a full afternoon of sip-and-shop planned for you. Pro tip: bring cash and a shopping bag or two. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- 2nd Annual VFW Winter Wonderland at Charles City VFW - Enjoy a variety of fun at the Charles City VFW. There will be a cookie exchange from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., bingo 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., holiday karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., silent auction winners at 7 p.m., door prize winners at 7:30 p.m., a 50/50 raffle winner 8 p.m., and a ugly sweater and outfit contest winner at 10 p.m.
- Holiday Open House at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum will be hosting children’s activities from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Young artists will be able to participate in several craft projects, visit Santa, and eat some yummy cookies.
- Jingle Mingle Pub Crawl in downtown Mason City - Whether you’re naughty or nice, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. Join Main Street Mason City for the Jingle Mingle Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m. Throw on your most festive attire, grab your friends, and come jingle ‘til you tingle. Event check-in will begin at The Country Axe (located within Southbridge Mall, 100 S. Federal Avenue) at 6 p.m. A jolly good time awaits as you mingle (and jingle) your way to various locations throughout downtown Mason City. Included in your ticket are 10 axe throws at The Country Axe, a slice of pizza at The Corner Pizza & Alehouse, exclusive food and drink specials at participating locations and an Jingle Mingle gift. You will also receive the official Jingle Mingle Pub Crawl map to help guide you to all participating locations and you will be entered into the drawings for gifts and prizes throughout the night. Register at mainstreetmasoncity.com. Cost is $25 per ticket.
- Una Vocis Christmas Concert at Holy Family Church in Mason City - Join Una Vocis for their annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The concert will be at Holy Family Church. Tickets are available at Soyphisticated Candles (932 E. State St, Mason City) or at unavocis.org. Join others for this Christmas Concert.
- Jordan Beem at TAP'd in Clear Lake - Jordan Beem will be joining TAP'd for some live tunes, food, and one heck of a time. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Skate with Santa at Mason City Arena - Join Main Street Mason City and Mason City Youth Hockey Association downtown on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a community skate at the Mason City Arena. Entrance for the event will be through the Mercy One Lobby (South Parking Lot Entrance) only. A donation of one non-perishable food item or cash donation per person will be required for admission. All proceeds collected will go to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. Bring your own skates or free rentals will be available with food bank donation. Skate rentals sponsored by Mason City Youth Hockey. (Time limits will be in effect for skates). Mason City Arena Concessions will be open and available for purchase.
Monday, Dec. 12
- Gingerbread House Competition at the Historic Park Inn in Mason City - The Historic Park Inn is offering a Gingerbread House Contest. Gingerbread houses will be at the contestant’s own home and must be brought in prior to 4 p.m. on Dec. 12. Judging will be on December 12 at 6 p.m. Announcements for the winner will be made at 6:30 p.m. Please join others for prizes, hot chocolate, and family fun. Contestants may use graham crackers, cookies, gingerbread cookies, and anything homemade. Candy, treats, popcorn, and candy bars are also able to be used. Age brackets include ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, ages 12-18, and adults. Gingerbread houses will be displayed at the Historic Park Inn until the end of the year.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Wednesday Night Game Night at Sharkys in Clear Lake - They will have Trivia starting at 5 p.m. for your chance to Spin the Wheel of Prizes and then afterwards we will play their own game of Shark Attack.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com