North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

Calendar Events
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Winter Youth Art Camp at Clear Lake Arts Center - Ages 6-13 are invited to this arts centered day camp. Every day students will get to experience the arts at the Clear Lake Arts Center. This day camp will feature hands-on activities to develop student's love for the arts. Students must bring a lunch and wear clothes that may get messy. Cost is $70 for nonmembers and $60 for members with scholarships available. Find more information at www.clearlakeartscenter.org. Starts at 10:30 a.m.
- Sam Crosser at Mason City Public Library - Mason City Public Library welcomes Sam Crosser on Thursday, Dec. 29. Crosser will be performing in the Commons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join others to listen to this live music. Free admission.
- “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” Annual Holiday Event at The Music Man Square in Mason City - The Mason City Foundation, Music Man Square, Alpha Media, Huber Supply, North Central Mechanical, and North Iowa Community Credit Union present this amazing winter wonderland display for everyone to enjoy. The display opens Nov. 29 and runs to Dec. 30 at the Music Man Square. The display will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to our generous sponsors, admission is free. Come enjoy some new added fun this year; more decorated trees and photo opportunities for your holiday cards, family pictures, etc. Photographers are welcome.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. They will start running at 6 p.m. The course is about three miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
- Trivia at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Trivia is back every Thursday. The third Thursday of the month will be a themed trivia so stay tuned for those. Show up a bit before 7 p.m., to grab a seat, a drink and settle in. Here are a few general trivia rules for you: one to six people per team, no phones during playtime, and have fun.
- Winter Break Movie at Charles City Public Library - Kids getting a little restless this winter break? Take them to see a movie at the Charles City Public Library on Thursday. Movie starts at 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
- Adolf Dehn: Selected Works at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - The MacNider Art Museum has several artworks by the Minnesota-born artist, Adolf Dehn, in the Permanent Collection. Adolf Dehn: Selected Works chooses some of his most vibrant pieces to be featured in this solo exhibition featured in the Center Space Gallery through February 18, 2023. Dehn was a printmaker and watercolorist and his work spans subject matter, from whimsical portraits to sweeping landscapes. Museum Hours are: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday and all legal holidays.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Honey Creek Rodeo at North Iowa Events Center in Mason City - Honey Creek Rodeo Series wants you to ring in the New Year with them on Saturday, Dec. 31. Join them at the indoor arena with rodeos starting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Scuba Steve Show will also be there, along with live music with Beau Bonner and a cash bar. Admission is $10 for the 2 p.m. show, $15 for the 7 p.m. show, or if you would like to stay for both, it’s just $20. Ring in the New Year with the Honey Creek Rodeo Series.
- Tea & Talk Gathering at Mindful Methods in Clear Lake - Come and experience community and great conversations over complementary tea and coffee. Guests can arrive at any time between 10 a.m. to noon for this fun event This is a gathering for like-minded individuals to gather for the purpose of open conversations on all topics: spiritual, mindful and healing. At these gatherings the group will have open talks on a variety of topics, share ideas and interests, discuss safe places to continue to expand with knowledge via online communities, classes, books and more. Freewill donations are always appreciated – walk-ins welcome. If you would like to sign up for this event, please call or text Alyssa Gutierrez at: 641-781-0038 or send them a private message on Facebook.
Monday, Jan. 2
- Bingo Night at the VFW in Clear Lake - Bingo Night at the VFW the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Must be over 21 to play. Clear Lake VFW will be hosting Bingo Night on the second and fourth Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Besides the good fun, the veterans and auxiliary volunteers will donate all proceeds from the games to community charities and veteran causes. Everyone wins at VFW Bingo.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Rural to Urban: Landscapes in the Permanent Collection at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Rural to Urban highlights landscapes in the Museum’s Permanent Collection. The exhibition will feature wild terrain, rural country sides and urban environments in a variety of media. Explore the American landscape without leaving the Museum. Rural to Urban will be on display in the Kinney-Lindstrom Gallery Oct. 21 to Jan. 4. Museum hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday.
- Teen Tuesday: Chopped at Clear Lake Public Library - Put your food skill to the test with this little no-bake cooking competition for grades 6-12. Free admission and is from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Wednesday Night Game Night at Sharkys in Clear Lake - They will have Trivia starting at 5 p.m. for your chance to Spin the Wheel of Prizes and then afterwards we will play their own game of Shark Attack.
- Tarot Basics at Holistic Harmony in Clear Lake - All levels of experience are welcome to join this Tarot Basics class. Join Valerie Webner and explore the messages of Tarot. Cost is $20 and starts at 6 p.m. This class will be offered the first Wednesday of every month.
- VFW Bean Bag Night at Clear Lake VFW - VFW weekly bean bag night is every Wednesday. Sign up at 6:30 p.m., play begins at 7 p.m. $1 entry per person, prize money awarded each week. Bring a snack to share if you like.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com