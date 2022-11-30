North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 1 - Dec. 7

What is Music Bingo? Just like regular bingo, but we replaced bingo numbers, like "B16," with parts of songs. If you know the song title (no phones, devices or apps - basically no cheating), then place a bingo chip on that square. Get five squares in a row and you're a winner. Free to play and starts at 7 p.m.

Little Learners Story Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at the library for story time each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs, and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play with special toys that will only be out on Wednesday mornings from about 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's also a great time to make new friends.