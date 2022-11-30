North Iowa Escapades for Dec. 1 - Dec. 7

Calendar Events
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Lights on 5k 2022 at One Vision in Clear Lake - Calling all North Iowa runners and walkers. One Vision’s 10th Annual Lights On 5K Run/Walk will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Shine up your lights and fluff up your flocking for this fun 5K. All proceeds from registration, donations, and funds raised will be used to buy holiday gifts for individuals with disabilities supported by One Vision.
- Winter Porch Pot Workshop at Blanchard’s Blossoms and Garden Center in Mason City - Enhance your home by creating your own festive porch pot. Designed with fresh evergreens and accents. Blanchard’s will provide a decorative pot, evergreens, natural accents and bows. Additional seasonal accents will be available for purchase at the event. Workshop fee is $55 per pot. Limit is 10 people per workshop. Reserve your spot by calling us at 641-210-7021, emailing blanchardsblossoms@gmail.com, or message Blanchard’s on Facebook. Starts at 5:30 p.m. There are also openings on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5.
- Run Club at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - Run Club is here. Meet at Tellurian a few minutes before 6 p.m., but give yourself enough time to get signed in each night. They will start running at 6 p.m. The course is about three miles. Run or walk, you choose. These are not timed runs. Finish the course and get $3 beers until 8 p.m.
- Sit-and-Knit at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - New and experienced knitters are welcome to join this monthly knitting meet-up, held on the first Thursday of the month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Crochet folks are also welcome. Bring your supplies and new ideas and enjoy a fun, creative, and casual evening in the taproom hosted by Mason City knitting club Hooked on Yarn.
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040.
- Story Time at Charles City Public Library - Bring the kiddos and enjoy story time at Charles City Public Library. Starts at 10:15 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
- North Iowa Toros vs. Minnesota Loons at Mason City Arena - Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.
- James Bracken at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - James Bracken is back for another show. Singer-songwriter James Bracken is the man behind Echo Messenger, a dark-folk/gauzy/lo-fi emerging project. Having spent years sharing his passion in his local music scene and even lending his talent to the alternative string band Stagefright, James Bracken is no rookie to the music scene. This free show will start at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
- Chamber Bingo Night at Columbus Club in Charles City - Join the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce for a fun night of Bingo with cash prizes, a $300 jackpot, door prizes and a 50/50 Raffle. Early bird starts at 4:30 p.m. and regular bingo begins at 5 p.m.
- Jake Schrodt at Sunset Sharky’s in Clear Lake - Enjoy live music while enjoying the fun of Christmas by the Lake. Join Sharky’s for a cozy show starting at 7 p.m.
- Jenny Kohls Band at Mason City Brewing - Jenny Kohls, of Des Moines, will play an acoustic duo show at Mason City Brewing on Saturday, Dec. 3. Free show starts at 8 p.m. Kohls started her career as a guitarist in Iowa rock bands. Since then, however, she's built an impressive catalog of original music, toured the country, had her work featured in film and television, and now fronts The Jenny Kohls Band. She is joined by Renee Potts Flanagan who is equally talented.
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Bake Sale at Little Rascals Clubhouse in Nora Springs - Come pick some goodies for all of your Holiday needs. This will be a free will donation. They will have plenty of varieties of baked goods and crafts available. Upstairs of the Childcare Center. Please park in the North parking lot and enter through the East doors. Event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
- Writing Group at Clear Lake Public Library - Bring a pencil and some paper and join a community of writers. Use the time to work on a project or join in on the prompts and games provided. The group will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday nights, starting in December. Admission is free.
- Tree Lighting Ceremony in Forest City - Join the community as Forest City light the Christmas Tree on the Winnebago Courthouse lawn. BrickStreet Theatre will offer an energetic performance. Lighting will be at 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
- “Best Christmas Pageant” at Stebens Children’s Theatre - “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented from Dec. 6 to Dec. 18 at the Stebens Children’s Theatre. You won’t believe the mayhem when the Hardmans meet the Christmas story in a head-on collision.
- Bingo at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Perk up an otherwise humdrum Tuesday with an invigorating game of bingo, starting at 7 p.m. One card at a time per person. Free to play but please consider buying a drink or two (and tipping your server) to help us keep events like this going. There will be 15 rounds of bingo. Small prizes from local businesses for each round except for the 1st and 15th, which feature bigger prizes. Must be over 21 to play.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Music Bingo at Tellurian Brewing in Charles City - What is Music Bingo? Just like regular bingo, but we replaced bingo numbers, like "B16," with parts of songs. If you know the song title (no phones, devices or apps - basically no cheating), then place a bingo chip on that square. Get five squares in a row and you're a winner. Free to play and starts at 7 p.m.
- Little Learners Story Time at Clear Lake Public Library - Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at the library for story time each Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs, and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play with special toys that will only be out on Wednesday mornings from about 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. It's also a great time to make new friends.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com