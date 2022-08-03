North Iowa Escapades for August 4 - August 10

Second Annual Block Party in Mason City - Come out to the Second Annual Block Party at 4 p.m. This free event will be held at 115 N. Monroe Ave. in Mason City. Join in for Tropical Sno, a hot dog meal, inflatables, dunk tank, and spin art. Enjoy good fun in the neighborhood with balloon animals, giant yard games and live music by Bolder Road. Brought to you by 43 North Iowa and partners: Habitat for Humanity, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Prairie Ridge, Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and United Way.

Guest Speaker and Iowa Author Linda Betsinger McCann at Rudd Public Library - Linda is a native Iowan and remains in Iowa by choice. When the family moved to her current location, she began researching her genealogy. Ten years ago she joined with others to start a historical society and was elected president. She began researching parts of the town’s history and wrote about it. A publisher approached her, and seven years later, The Iowan Books has published ten of her books. She loves discovering Iowa history that younger people don’t know about. She has been shocked by how many people have told her they did not know that Iowa had prohibition. That is what keeps her writing, and speaking at the Rudd Public Library at 3:30 p.m.