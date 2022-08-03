North Iowa Escapades for August 4 - August 10

Calendar Events
Thursday, Aug. 4
2022 North Iowa Fair at the North Iowa Events Fair in Mason City -The 2022 North Iowa Fair is back Aug. 4-7. The free fair will have 15 different inflatables for all ages, a mechanical bull, a Gaming Experience, Virtual Reality, Cowboy Mounted Shooting, and Dragonfire Dancing Horses. There will also be commercial and non-commercial vendors, food vendors, a beer garden, live bands such as Pork Tornadoes, and so much more.
North Iowa Nationals Tractor Pull at Chamber Acres in Rockwell -North Iowa National will be held Aug. 4-6 in at the Chamber Acres in Rockwell. Three days of action packed sessions featuring Grand National Super Farm, Region V Four Wheel Drive, Region V Limited Pro Stock and much more. Free will donation breakfast served Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m. At 5 p.m. gates open, with the show starting at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday night; Noon and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday. Tickets are $20 per day. Gate tickets are $25 per day. Children under the age of 5 are free, children ages 6-13 are $10 per night.
- Mitchell County Fair -Fair runs from Aug. 3-7. Enjoy grandstand events including a derby, figure 8 races, tractor pull and tuff trucks. Enjoy a petting zoo, wood carving, snowmobile club breakfast, BBQ contest and 4H/FFA show animal judging.
Friday, Aug. 5
C.L.A.S.S. Car Club Cruise and Show in Clear Lake -The CLASS Car Cruise and Show are back Aug. 5-6 in Clear Lake. Cars are to line up at the bus barn across the street from the High School on Friday at 3 p.m. The cruise will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go around the lake ending at The Surf Ballroom. Rockin' Jason D. Williams will be performing at The Surf Ballroom & Museum. On Saturday, registration and classification will take place at the high school starting at 7:30 a.m. Cars will be parked along Main Street in Downtown Clear Lake for viewing with The Hepperly Band performing in the bandshell on Saturday night.
Live Music: The Fish at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City -Join Brix Wine & Whiskey as they welcome The Fish on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. Come hear fun, soulful stylings of all your favorite songs. Also expect to hear new, original material. Free admission.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Winnebago River Cleanup at East Park in Mason City -Join Lime Creek Nature Center for the Winnebago River Cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Float a beautiful stretch of the Winnebago River, picking up trash along the way. This working float will ensure we leave the river better than we found it. We will meet by the deer pen in East Park and float to the Averydale access. Canoe experience required. A limited number of canoes are available for use at no cost, feel free to bring your own kayak or canoe. Life jackets will be required for all who attend.
Ventura Fire Department Pork Supper at the Ventura Fire Station -Join the Ventura Fire Department for dinner at the fire station. Serving up our signature smoked pork loin, potato salad, baked beans, and chips. Please feel free to sit down and share a meal with us, or take them to go or picked up curbside. Event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Outdoor Breakfast Fundraiser at the North Iowa Fair in Mason City -Ham and Eggs and FlapJacks too. Veterans and public are invited to a hearty breakfast "Hot Off The Griddle" from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There is free gate admission to the Fair and close parking near the outdoor Loafing Shed Shelter. Fundraiser is hosted by local North Star Chapter 790 of the Vietnam Veterans of America as they provide assistance to needy and low income veterans area-wide. Goodwill donations appreciated and gift items for purchase also. Contact Linda with questions at 641-293-5131
Lions Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed at Clear Lake City Park -The Clear Lake Evening Lions hold their annual dinner in Clear Lake City Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out. Meal includes a hamburger, Iowa sweet corn, cookies and a drink. Tickets are available from any Clear Lake Evening Lions or at the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Youth Art Camp at the Clear Lake Art Center -Youth Art Camp is a great place for kids grades first through fifth to experience the arts at the Clear Lake Arts Center. This week's theme is Famous Artists. Students will learn about an artist or style and make work inspired by what they learned. A variety of activities will be available each day to encourage participation in literary, performing, and visual arts. Drop-off from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Camp activities from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick up from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. $70 per student and $60 for CLAC Members Scholarships are available. Students should wear clothes that can get messy and will need to bring lunch, but snacks will be provided.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Second Annual Block Party in Mason City -Come out to the Second Annual Block Party at 4 p.m. This free event will be held at 115 N. Monroe Ave. in Mason City. Join in for Tropical Sno, a hot dog meal, inflatables, dunk tank, and spin art. Enjoy good fun in the neighborhood with balloon animals, giant yard games and live music by Bolder Road. Brought to you by 43 North Iowa and partners: Habitat for Humanity, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Prairie Ridge, Mason City Police Department, Mason City Fire Department, and United Way.
- Guest Speaker and Iowa Author Linda Betsinger McCann at Rudd Public Library -Linda is a native Iowan and remains in Iowa by choice. When the family moved to her current location, she began researching her genealogy. Ten years ago she joined with others to start a historical society and was elected president. She began researching parts of the town’s history and wrote about it. A publisher approached her, and seven years later, The Iowan Books has published ten of her books. She loves discovering Iowa history that younger people don’t know about. She has been shocked by how many people have told her they did not know that Iowa had prohibition. That is what keeps her writing, and speaking at the Rudd Public Library at 3:30 p.m.
