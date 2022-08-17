North Iowa Escapades for August 18 - August 24

Artist Paint Out at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Join fellow artists from the Midwest on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fun day of painting in the diverse beauty of the Gardens. Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Arts Center (CLAC) invite artists who work in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel or charcoal to come paint in plein air. Observers are welcome and it is a free event.

Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park - The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The last Farmers Market of the season will be on Oct. 15. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor.

Clear Lake Farmers Market at Surf Ballroom Parking Lot - Enjoy the healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products offered at the farmers market. Starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The farmers market will run until Oct. 15.

Painting with Oils for Beginners at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Instructor Pam will be teaching Painting with Oils for Beginners on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacNider Art Museum. Oil painting is an incredibly versatile medium and has been around for centuries. This beginner class is for ages 13 to adult and will be outdoors if weather permits. Reserve your spot before spots are gone. Course fee is $40.

Bearcat Pickers at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Bearcat Pickers on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Bluegrass, honky-tonk, folk, americana — the Iowa Falls-based Bearcat Pickers has it all. Made up of Keith Knight, Haley Knight, and Alison Campbell, the band’s goal is to get your toe tappin’. Free admission.