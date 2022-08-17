North Iowa Escapades for August 18 - August 24

Calendar Events
Thursday, August 18
Thursdays on Main in downtown Clear Lake - Come to downtown Clear Lake for Thursdays on Main. This Chamber event begins weekly at 6 p.m. and this will be the final one for the year. The festivities include live music, local entertainment, classic cars, a bounce house, hand-powered kiddie train rides, retail stores open late, vendor street market, laser tag in the park, trolley rides, and topped off with a free movie in City Park. All activities are free.
Friday, August 19
Fresh on Fridays at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Select a gorgeous, fresh from the garden flower bouquet. Enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments and sample veggies and herbs picked straight out of the Bee Happy Discovery Garden. This year’s garden beds will highlight Asian and Italian kitchen gardens, so be sure to purchase some fresh produce from our youth gardeners and keep our garden growing. This weekly event runs on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., June 3 through Aug. 26.
Surf Ballroom Instrument Petting Zoo at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Join the Instrument Petting Zoo from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Instruments are on display to gain hands-on experience. Children learn the origin of various instruments. Instructors explain how instruments produce sound. Students observe a variety of playing techniques and instruments from different cultures.
Summer Live Music at Mason City Public Library Commons - Music will be provided each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 3 through Sept. 2. All performances are free and open to the public. Paul Weitzel & the Hats will be playing on Aug. 19.
Friday Night Summer Plaza Series at Principal Pavillion in Mason City - Leadership North Iowa presents the Friday Night Summer Plaza Series! Live, free performances highlighting local talent are every Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 through Aug. 26. The shows are held at the new Principal Pavilion, located just outside Southbridge Mall. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and start your weekend off on the right note. Free admission.
- James Bracken at Brix Wine & Whiskey in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey welcomes James Bracken on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Come enjoy cool tunes, whiskey slushes, and all-around good vibes. Free admission.
People are also reading…
Saturday, August 20
Artist Paint Out at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Join fellow artists from the Midwest on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fun day of painting in the diverse beauty of the Gardens. Central Gardens of North Iowa and the Clear Lake Arts Center (CLAC) invite artists who work in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel or charcoal to come paint in plein air. Observers are welcome and it is a free event.
Mason City Farmers Market at Central Park - The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The last Farmers Market of the season will be on Oct. 15. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor.
Clear Lake Farmers Market at Surf Ballroom Parking Lot - Enjoy the healthy, fresh produce and handcrafted products offered at the farmers market. Starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The farmers market will run until Oct. 15.
Painting with Oils for Beginners at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City - Instructor Pam will be teaching Painting with Oils for Beginners on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MacNider Art Museum. Oil painting is an incredibly versatile medium and has been around for centuries. This beginner class is for ages 13 to adult and will be outdoors if weather permits. Reserve your spot before spots are gone. Course fee is $40.
Bearcat Pickers at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing as they welcome Bearcat Pickers on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. Bluegrass, honky-tonk, folk, americana — the Iowa Falls-based Bearcat Pickers has it all. Made up of Keith Knight, Haley Knight, and Alison Campbell, the band’s goal is to get your toe tappin’. Free admission.
Moonlight Movies: Ghostbusters: Afterlife at East Park Bandshell in Mason City - On Saturday, Aug. 20, catch another installment of Moonlight Movies at dusk (approximately 8:45pm) at the East Park Bandshell. They will be showing Ghostbusters: Afterlife, proudly sponsored by Clear View Eye Clinic & The Joe Show. This is a free community event. Plan to attend the great outdoor family activity under the stars.
Sunday, August 21
- Picnics & Performances at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake - Celebrate local talent at this eight-week, family friendly, free concert series. Bring a lawn chair, picnic, bottle of wine, and enjoy music in the beauty of the garden. Follow Central Gardens of North Iowa on Facebook for all the latest details. The series performs Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. spanning July 17 through Sept. 4.
Monday, August 22
- Tiny Hands, Big Ideas at Clear Lake Arts Center - Join the Clear Lake Arts Center on Tuesdays, Aug.16 through Dec. 27, at 2 p.m. for a guided studio tour. This tour is for supervised kids up to the age of 5-years-old. Free admission.
Wednesday, August 24
North Iowa Touring Club Group Bike Ride at the Seawall in Clear Lake - Riders of all abilities are welcome to the Wednesday night bike rides. Families are encouraged. There are three different rides depending on skill. Meet at the seawall at 5:30 p.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com