North Iowa Escapades for August 11 - August 17

Calendar Events
Thursday, August 11
Live Music: Jarno Solo at TAP’d in Clear Lake -This Iowa Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer will take over the official “Thursdays on Main” afterparty at 9 p.m. This will be the first night of a doubleheader for Jarno as he will also be playing Friday night as well. You’ll hear all the great drinking songs from Buddy Holly, Jimmy Buffet, Clearance Clearwater Revival, and Zac Brown Band. Make sure to stop in during Thursdays on Main for our Featured Cocktail of the week.
Comedy Open Mic Night at Brix Wine and Whiskey in Mason City -Join us at Brix Wine & Whiskey for Comedy Open Mic Night. We invite comics from around Iowa and Southern Minnesota to show us what they’ve got in a supportive environment. Mics will be on from 7-9 p.m. Free admission. We hope to see you there for some good laughs.
People are also reading…
Friday, August 12
Go For Broke Barrel Racing at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City -Go for Broke Barrel Racing Competition will be held at the North Iowa Events Center Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14. Go for Broke Productions proudly produces barrel racing events in the heart of the Midwest. We offer fast paced, fun and family friendly barrel races for the whole family to enjoy. Free admission for the public. Exhibition starts at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Check their website for race times.
Saturday, August 13
City-wide Garage Sales in Clear Lake -Families, clubs and organizations are invited to participate in Clear Lake's City-Wide Garage Sales. This community event is fun for collectors, families and bargain hunters from around the area. Find good bargains. Shop the City-wide Garage Sales.
Family Fun Day at Merrick Park in Forest City -United Methodist Youth Group presents Family Fun Day at Merrick Park in Forest City. Food, games and bouncy houses will be in the park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Mercury 3 at Mason City VFW -The Mercury 3 returns to Mason City at the VFW All Vets Center. The Mercury 3 gives you hours of live rockabilly music. Come and listen, or come and dance from 8 p.m.-midnight. Mason City All Vets Center is open to the public.
- Mason City Farmer's Market in Central Park -The Mason City Farmers Market can now be found in Central Park every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. The Market offers a centralized SNAP machine; swipe to shop with NIFM tokens and then double your food budget with Double Up Food Bucks up to $10. If you need large quantities of some items, they can be ordered ahead from your favorite vendor. Keep in touch with their Facebook page so you’ll know of all the developments.
Sunday, August 14
Sunday Slow Roll at Wayne’s Ski & Cycle in Mason City -Sunday Slow Roll is back. Hosted by Wayne’s Ski & Cycle, this fun, casual bike ride begins and ends at Wayne’s downtown and will take a different route through town each week. The total distance will be 8-10 miles. Family-friendly paced ride starts at 5 p.m. Food will be available. All are welcome to attend.
Monday, August 15
Golf Croquet at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake -Golf croquet is a form of croquet that is interactive, social, fun, and easy to learn. A course is set up for community members to play at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through October 27, on the ceremonial lawn. Bring your own mallet or use one of ours. Follow Facebook for schedule updates and changes. This event is free to attend.
Tuesday, August 16
Imagination Exploration at the Clear Lake Arts Center -Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday August 16 through December 27 from 6-7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.
Down and Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake -If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, you can help us with planting, watering, weeding, and pruning. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to volunteer with adults as well. Central Gardens depends on volunteers to keep the grounds beautiful, welcome 18,000 plus annual visitors, help with events, assist with office tasks, and do a myriad of other jobs. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers.
Summer Coloring Night at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City -Celebrate summer with a relaxing night of air conditioned coloring in the taproom. Flowers in full bloom, beach scenes, flip flops, ice cream — we’ve got all the iconic summery images you can handle and lots of colored pencils to decorate them. No fee or ticket needed to color. Just visit the table in the taproom with all the supplies (coloring pages, colored pencils, sharpeners, etc.) and take what you need. Please return the pencils and sharpeners after you’re done. This is a casual come-and-go event.
Wednesday, August 17
Military Muscle Mayhem at the Iowa National Guard Charles City Armory -Join Snap Fitness Charles City & the Iowa National Guard. Get ready to feel motivated, inspired & sweaty. This event is free of charge. Youth under 13 years of age can attend from 10-11:00 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon or noon-6 p.m. Youth under 13 must have parent/adult attendance. One hour workout time slots are available for ages 14+. Adult teams are encouraged and welcome. Don’t have a team? Don’t worry. You can still take in this challenge. Register via Snap Fitness Charles City's Facebook page.
Surf Ballroom Summer Concert Series: The Meditations with Special Guest Irie Sol in Clear Lake -The Meditations’ music is Roots Reggae at its finest. As a part of the foundation of reggae music, Ansel “Meditation” Cridland has for over 40 years been producing, writing, arranging, and performing for fans all over the world. Accompanying him are vocalists Laury Webb and DaddyLion Chandell. Performing along with The Meditations will be special guest Irie Sol. Junior Williams moved from Kingston to the United States with the dream of fusing music from his home island with international and American genres. Based in the Twin Cities and Eau Claire, Irie Sol’s members hail from all over the world.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com