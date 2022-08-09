North Iowa Escapades for August 11 - August 17

Imagination Exploration at the Clear Lake Arts Center -Students of all ages are welcome to attend Imagination Exploration every Tuesday August 16 through December 27 from 6-7 p.m. Join us at the Clear Lake Art Center to explore the arts from different angles. Participants will be encouraged to create in a guided, open studio format. The material cost is $5 per student. Payment will be accepted upon arrival each week, scholarships are available.

Down and Dirty Volunteer Sessions at Central Gardens of North Iowa in Clear Lake -If gardening is your passion and you like to play in the dirt, you can help us with planting, watering, weeding, and pruning. As part of the Down and Dirty crew, you will be doing routine garden chores with guidance from someone on the Design team. Children are welcome to volunteer with adults as well. Central Gardens depends on volunteers to keep the grounds beautiful, welcome 18,000 plus annual visitors, help with events, assist with office tasks, and do a myriad of other jobs. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers.