Annual Live Bunny Show in Mason City - Come out to the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday, April 8th for the Annual Bunny Show. This 25+ year annual event will begin at 10 a.m. Enjoy playing with the live bunnies.

North Iowa Bulls vs Bismarck at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the NAHL North Iowa Bulls. Start time: 7:10 pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.

