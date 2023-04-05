Calendar Events
Thursday, April 6
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Comedy open mic night at Brix in Mason City - Brix Wine & Whiskey will host Comedy Open Mic on the first Thursday of every month starting at 7 p.m. Join hosts Jason Clemens and Dillon Meek in this supportive environment. Free admission. Brix is located at 107 S Delaware Ave.
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Minneapolis based singer/songwriter Luke LeBlanc returns at 7:30 p.m. April 8 to deliver first class alternative folk originals and covers. 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
- Annual Live Bunny Show in Mason City - Come out to the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday, April 8th for the Annual Bunny Show. This 25+ year annual event will begin at 10 a.m. Enjoy playing with the live bunnies.
- North Iowa Bulls vs Bismarck at the Mason City Arena - Cheer on the NAHL North Iowa Bulls. Start time: 7:10 pm. Admission: Glass or Top Shelf $15; adults $12; children under 12 $7; military/seniors 65+ $10. Tickets available at the door or online.
Sunday, April 9
- Jaycees Easter egg hunt in Clear Lake - This is a free event for children Ages 2 through third grade 10-11 a.m. at Central Gardens in Clear Lake. Age groups will be divided to hunt in separate areas of the gardens. Each age group will have the opportunity to find a golden egg and win an Easter basket Baskets courtesy of Clear Lake Rotary. Bring your camera and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. In case of bad weather, the hunt will be located indoors at the Clear Lake Wellness Center.