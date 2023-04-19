Calendar Events
Thursday, April 20
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
- Name that Tune at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Fat Hill Brewing and Think & Drink Entertainment are teaming up for a series of Name That Tune events everyone can look forward to. The series will run at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20; Wednesday, May 31; Thursday, June 22; Thursday, July 27; and Thursday, August 24.
Friday, April 21
- Classic Pro bull riding in Mason City - Come out to the North Iowa Events Center on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 for the Mason City Classic Pro Bull Riding and Barrel Racing. It’s thrill-a-minute entertainment for the entire family. Action starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Food, beverage, and vendors on site. This event is sure to sell out, so get your advanced tickets fast. $20 for adults, kids six and under are free.
Saturday, April 22
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - The Dan Medeiros Project: Singer and songwriter Dan Medeiros brings control and precision to vocals that range from soft and haunting to gritty and powerful. Armed with is 12-string guitar, Dan will captivate and excite all ages with his original alt-rock and unique take on 80s and 90s hits. https://thedmproject.com/bio
- Earth Day at Lime Creek in Mason City - Lime Creek Nature Center will be hosting an Earth Day Picnic at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Join them for free food, fun, and some prizes.
- 80s party at Lorados in Mason City - Lorados is hosting a Back to the 80s party 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, April 22. Wear your best 80s attire. Lorados is located at 18 S Federal Ave on the Downtown Plaza in Mason City.