Calendar Events
Thursday, April 13
- Trivia at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake - Join friends for trivia at 7-9 p.m. Make sure to check Lake Time Brewery’s Facebook page for the week’s categories. If you have questions, call 641-357-2040. The brewery is located at 801 Main Avenue.
- Karaoke night at Tap'd in Clear Lake - Karaoke returns to Tap'd Taphouse and Cocktail Lounge. Mojo Productions' Jared Wingert will host the event which begins at 8 p.m. Tap'd is located at 313 Main Avenue.
Friday, April 14
- Comedian John Crist at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake - Surf Ballroom & Museum will be hosting John Crist’s Emotional Support Tour on Friday, April 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand up comedians. Tickets available in advance.
- Live music at Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City - Join Fat Hill Brewing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, as they welcome Lewis Knudsen to the taproom! The show will begin at 7pm. Lewis Knudsen is a singer/songwriter/composer based in Rock Island, Ill. In addition to his gigs in every kind of Midwest watering hole, Lewis writes and records music for commercials for major brands all over the world. Expect his show to be a mix of originals and laid-back covers from artists as varied as Charley Pride, Sam Cooke, the Commodores, Ed Sheeran, Waterboys, and Duran Duran.
Saturday, April 15
- Colorful Foundations! Student art exhibition at MacNider - This year’s exhibition features artwork from elementary school students at Jefferson Elementary School (Mason City), Harding Elementary School (Mason City), Hoover Elementary School (Mason City), Lake Mills Elementary School (Lake Mills), Lincoln Elementary School (Osage), North Iowa Christian School (Mason City), Rudd, Rockford, Marble Rock Community Schools (Rockford), Southside Elementary School (Hampton) and West Hancock Elementary School (Britt). The exhibition is on display through Saturday, April 29. The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is free and open to the public. Museum Hours: Tuesday, Thursday – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday-Monday – Closed.
- Live music at 173 Distillery in Clear Lake - Mike Bernard makes his return to the 173 taproom at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to deliver outlaw country and new single “Midwest Made.” 173 Distillery is located at 306 First Ave. N.
- With a Song in Our Hearts at NIACC - Join The River City Chorus & Proud Image Chorus together in “With a Song in Our Hearts” featuring Gimme Four! Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the NIACC Auditorium. Get your tickets now!
Wednesday, April 19
- Free dance at Mason City Senior Activity Center - This is a free event, open to the public 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Music performed by Gary Johnson and the theme is "barn dance" with costumes optional. No smoking or alcohol at the event. The dance is sponsored by Good Shepherd Health Center.