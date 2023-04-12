Join Fat Hill Brewing at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, as they welcome Lewis Knudsen to the taproom! The show will begin at 7pm.

Lewis Knudsen is a singer/songwriter/composer based in Rock Island, Ill. In addition to his gigs in every kind of Midwest watering hole, Lewis writes and records music for commercials for major brands all over the world. Expect his show to be a mix of originals and laid-back covers from artists as varied as Charley Pride, Sam Cooke, the Commodores, Ed Sheeran, Waterboys, and Duran Duran.