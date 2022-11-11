North Iowa Concert Band to perform Nov. 22

The North Iowa Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Justin Smiley-Oyen, will present a Fall Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be held in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus.

The unforgettable performance of the North Iowa Concert Band will present music from around the world, according to a press release. There is no charge to attend, free will donations will be accepted at the door.