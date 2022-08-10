North Iowa Children's Museum will hold "When Pigs Fly" fundraiser on Sept. 24

The North Iowa Children's Museum will hold its first annual "When Pigs Fly" fundraiser and family event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Plain Ol' Pumpkins, according to a press release.

Each ticket buys one entry that corresponds to a number on a foam pig. At 10 a.m. the pigs will be dropped out of an airplane onto a target. The three pigs that land closest to the target win, and a person does not need to be present to win. Prizes include a selection of gift cards valued at more than $200 to North Iowa businesses.

"Pig" entries are $25 each or three for $60. Admission to Plain Ol' Pumpkins is included in the cost of each ticket.

In the event of inclement weather, the pig drop will be rescheduled in October. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/when-pigs-fly-north-iowa-childrens-museum-tickets-326432036007.

The day will be full of fun activities for kids and adults to enjoy with an airplane craft, fall tattoos, the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment's instrument petting zoo, kid in a bubble activity, and pumpkin ring toss. Plus, enjoy all of the activities already at Plain Ol' Pumpkins.