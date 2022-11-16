 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Iowa Bulls vs. Bismarck at Mason City Arena on Nov. 18

North Iowa Bulls Practice

A North Iowa Bulls player passes the puck during a practice drill at the Mason City Arena.

Cheer on the hometown hockey team for this showdown that starts at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for glass or top shelf, $12 for adults, $10 for military veterans or seniors over age 65 and $7 for children under the age of 18. Call 641-421-3673 for more information.

Breaking News