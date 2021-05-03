North Iowa Band Festival entertainment plans announced

The North Iowa Band Festival promises a jam-packed weekend of a variety of entertainment — and it's now only weeks away.

In a recent press release, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce outlined entertainment plans for the festival, which takes place May 27-31.

North Iowa Band Festival activities will kick off with a Thursday night performance from the Mason City Municipal Band.

On Friday, the Mason City High School Orchestra will perform at 5 p.m. on the Plaza. Then, the Mason City High School Jazz Band will perform at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage, followed by headliner High & Mighty, a band that plays dance music hits from the '70s to the present.

Saturday's entertainment will begin with the highly anticipated parade at 10 a.m. As a COVID-19 precaution, distributing candy, flyers and other trinkets during the parade will be prohibited this year — however, kids can still pick up candy bags at the "Instrument Petting Zoo," which will be set up in Central Park.

The Mohawks Danzers will perform at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Main Stage, which will be followed by the awards ceremony at 2 p.m.