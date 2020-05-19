North Iowa Band Festival announces 'spirit week' activities

Let the North Iowa Band Festival festivities begin.
Well, kind of.
The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, the nonprofit that organizes the annual downtown event, announced Tuesday that although the 2020 band festival has been canceled, the community can participate in “spirit week” activities — from a distance.
The band festival, which is traditionally held Memorial Day weekend, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-April.
The daily “spirit week” activities will honor Mason City’s rich musical heritage and incorporate a new version of traditional band festival entertainment.
Meredith Willson’s birthday and the North Iowa Band Festival were celebrated on Monday with a tribute at Elmwood Cemetery, where Mason City High School Drum Majors Bailey Gunderson and Shaye Theobald placed flowers at the grave site and participated in a short program organized by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
Chris Frenz, who usually serves as the master of ceremonies for the festival, interviewed the 2019 North Iowa Band Festival King and Queen Jacob VerHelst and Alana Noss, respectively. A video, which features the royalty’s festival memories, has been posted to social media platforms.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the band Brad+Kate, a musical duo scheduled to perform at this year’s festival, will hold a virtual concert on Facebook Live.
A “Big REVERSE Parade” is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday in front of the Commerce Center, 9 N. Federal Ave. The event will replace the traditional Saturday morning parade. Festival staff will distribute pre-bagged candy and commemorative buttons to cars traveling north in front of the building.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and drive slowly on North Federal Avenue, entering from West State Street. Participants must remain in their vehicle, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves.
On Friday, local favorites Betty and the Gents, a frequent festival performer, will perform at 8:15 p.m. on Facebook Live. A special “Music Man” tribute set is planned that promises to “knock your socks off.”
For more information, visit www.nibandfest.com or follow the North Iowa Band Festival Facebook page.
