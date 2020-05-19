North Iowa Band Festival announces 'spirit week' activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let the North Iowa Band Festival festivities begin.

Well, kind of.

The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation, the nonprofit that organizes the annual downtown event, announced Tuesday that although the 2020 band festival has been canceled, the community can participate in “spirit week” activities — from a distance.

The band festival, which is traditionally held Memorial Day weekend, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-April.

The daily “spirit week” activities will honor Mason City’s rich musical heritage and incorporate a new version of traditional band festival entertainment.

Meredith Willson’s birthday and the North Iowa Band Festival were celebrated on Monday with a tribute at Elmwood Cemetery, where Mason City High School Drum Majors Bailey Gunderson and Shaye Theobald placed flowers at the grave site and participated in a short program organized by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Chris Frenz, who usually serves as the master of ceremonies for the festival, interviewed the 2019 North Iowa Band Festival King and Queen Jacob VerHelst and Alana Noss, respectively. A video, which features the royalty’s festival memories, has been posted to social media platforms.