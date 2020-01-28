43 North Iowa announces Dancing for the Dream competitors

The spotlight will shine on seven couples and their dance moves as they compete for the coveted Crystal Ball Trophy during the annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser for 43 North Iowa on March 28.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, in Clear Lake and feature a silent auction, live auction and the dance contest.

“The success of this event continues to humble and amaze me, and the 2020 line-up is going to be special with a number of surprises,” said Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director.

On Jan. 1, North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC Services, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, officially became 43 North Iowa after months of discussion between their governing board to determine the best path forward for the organizations and their clients.

43 North Iowa supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa.

Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $300,000. Last year, Dancing for the Dream raised $73,000.

This year’s fundraising goal is $75,000.

This year’s North Iowa “celebrity” dancers and their partners are:

