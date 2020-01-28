43 North Iowa announces Dancing for the Dream competitors

The spotlight will shine on seven couples and their dance moves as they compete for the coveted Crystal Ball Trophy during the annual Dancing for the Dream fundraiser for 43 North Iowa on March 28.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive, in Clear Lake and feature a silent auction, live auction and the dance contest.
“The success of this event continues to humble and amaze me, and the 2020 line-up is going to be special with a number of surprises,” said Sherry Becker, 43 North Iowa executive director.
On Jan. 1, North Iowa Vocational Center Inc., or NIVC Services, and North Iowa Transition Center, or NITC, officially became 43 North Iowa after months of discussion between their governing board to determine the best path forward for the organizations and their clients.
43 North Iowa supports the home, employment and community experiences of people with disabilities in North Iowa.
Since the event started in 2009, it has raised more than $300,000. Last year, Dancing for the Dream raised $73,000.
This year’s fundraising goal is $75,000.
This year’s North Iowa “celebrity” dancers and their partners are:
- Diane Arndt, Reflections Salon, with Patrick Storby, Reflections Salon.
- Laura Bernemann, MercyOne, with Dave Bernemann, NIACC.
- Mother Terri Cosselman, Apple Valley Assisted Living, with her son Damian Beard, Wells Fargo.
- Colleen Byrnes, Mitchell County Regional Health, with Josh Byrnes, Osage Municipal Utilities.
- Anne Hansen, Mason City Schools, with John Derryberry, 43 North Iowa.
- Kristy Emerson, Schupick & Associates, PC, with Pattie Lathrop, Schupick & Associates, PC.
- Mary Jane Porter, retired Mason City Schools teacher, with Sam Crosser, samstunes.com.
Roger Pollock, Four Oaks, will be perform the exhibition dance.
Judges will score each performance, but the audience and supporters will vote with donations before and at the event. The dancers who raise the most money will be deemed the winner. Last year’s winners were Terry and Brenda Wisner.
“If you’ve never come to the event or you come every year, don’t miss this one,” Becker said. “It’s a great time and a valuable opportunity to help build a stronger community,
The silent and live auctions will be held throughout the night.
Some of the live auction items are:
- A seven- to 10-day stay in Florida
- NASCAR hot passes
- Gourmet cooking class and dinner for 10 at the Historic Seminary in Osage
Tickets will soon be on available at the Workcenter, 1225 S. Harrison Ave.; JobLink, 315 N. Delaware Ave.; and 43 North Iowa administrative offices, 111 Second St. NE, in Mason City.
They are available by texting D4D to 41444 or calling 641-423-3301.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.