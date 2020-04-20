NIACC's 2020-2021 Performing Arts and Leadership Series lineup set, announcement to come

New dates haven’t been announced for Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a band that plays joyful jazz; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” about King’s rise to stardom; “Pam Tillis – Unplugged,” a warm-hearted and intimate show featuring her acoustic trio; and “Classic Albums Live” featuring music from AC/DC.

“We’re making some headway with getting those confirmation dates,” Dalrymple said. “It’s slower than we hoped right now, but we’re one of thousands trying to rescheduled things right now.”

Dalrymple is working with Clifton Taulbert, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur,” on a virtual presentation given the relevance of the book’s content. He was originally scheduled to speak in late March at NIACC.

Dalrymple, who’s in her second year at the helm of the Performing Arts and Leadership Series, leads a small staff of at least three employees who together manage the current season’s shows, select the shows for the next season and work with the community to find sponsors and partners to make it all happen.

Planning for the next series begins in the fall as soon as the other starts, she said.