NIACC's 2020-2021 Performing Arts and Leadership Series lineup set, announcement to come

Although the remainder of this year’s North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series has been postponed due to COVID-19, it hasn’t affected the next one.
“We are ready to go back to normal as soon as normal is allowed and safe,” said Lindsay Dalrymple, NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series executive director.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
More than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, were announced as part of the 2019-2020 series last spring.
At least seven of those have been postponed until the fall or later because of the coronavirus and the subsequent restrictions on large gatherings in Iowa and across the U.S. to reduce the spread.
“The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety,” an all ages variety show with aerial, juggling, circus stunts and magic, has been rescheduled for Aug. 1, and Drum Tao, a modern, high-energy performance showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming, will take place Sept. 20.
New dates haven’t been announced for Sammy Miller and The Congregation, a band that plays joyful jazz; “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” about King’s rise to stardom; “Pam Tillis – Unplugged,” a warm-hearted and intimate show featuring her acoustic trio; and “Classic Albums Live” featuring music from AC/DC.
“We’re making some headway with getting those confirmation dates,” Dalrymple said. “It’s slower than we hoped right now, but we’re one of thousands trying to rescheduled things right now.”
Dalrymple is working with Clifton Taulbert, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House? Eight Lessons from an Unlikely Entrepreneur,” on a virtual presentation given the relevance of the book’s content. He was originally scheduled to speak in late March at NIACC.
Dalrymple, who’s in her second year at the helm of the Performing Arts and Leadership Series, leads a small staff of at least three employees who together manage the current season’s shows, select the shows for the next season and work with the community to find sponsors and partners to make it all happen.
Planning for the next series begins in the fall as soon as the other starts, she said.
Dalrymple said offers for the 2020-2021 series went out in February, and they’ve received confirmation from all the acts.
“We were drawn to light-hearted and uplifting events for the next season,” she said. “Our theme is ‘We’re going to have a good time,’ which is perfect for next year.”
Historically, the staff have hosted an evening reception in the spring to publicly announce the upcoming Performing Arts and Leadership Series lineup, but Dalrymple said that event, scheduled for May 12, has been canceled.
The staff are still determining how they will announce the 2020-2021 series lineup, she said.
“We’re kind of at the mercy of a lot of other powers that be, but we’re committed to our community and doing what we’ve done the past 20-plus years while keeping people safe,” Dalrymple said.
For questions about Performing Arts and Leadership Series events, please email performingarts@niacc.edu or call the Box Office at 641-422-4188 during business hours.
Ongoing updates will be posted at www.niacc.edu/coronavirus.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
