You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NIACC postpones Performing Arts and Leadership Series until April
0 comments
alert

NIACC postpones Performing Arts and Leadership Series until April

Drum Tao

Drum Tao, a modern, high-energy performance showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming, scheduled for March 22 at the North Iowa Community Auditorium has been postponed. The show is part of NIACC's 2019-2020 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

The North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series staff have announced the postponement of all events taking place at the North Iowa Community Auditorium through April 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019-2020 series events affected are Drum Tao (March 22), Clifton Taulbert (March 25), and “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” (April 2).

If individuals have purchased tickets for any of the three, they will be notified of next steps related to each event. Changes will be communicated with patrons and the public as soon as they’re available, the staff states.

For questions about Performing Arts and Leadership Series events, please email performingarts@niacc.edu or call the Box Office at 641-422-4188 during business hours.

Ongoing updates will be posted at www.niacc.edu/coronavirus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled
Latest News

Coronavirus Update: Local events changed or canceled

  • Updated

Here is a list of public events that have been changed or canceled due to the threat of coronavirus; keep checking back for updates. If you are hosting a local event and wish to get information out about it, please email news@globegazette.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News