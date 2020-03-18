NIACC postpones Performing Arts and Leadership Series until April

The North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series staff have announced the postponement of all events taking place at the North Iowa Community Auditorium through April 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019-2020 series events affected are Drum Tao (March 22), Clifton Taulbert (March 25), and “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” (April 2).
If individuals have purchased tickets for any of the three, they will be notified of next steps related to each event. Changes will be communicated with patrons and the public as soon as they’re available, the staff states.
For questions about Performing Arts and Leadership Series events, please email performingarts@niacc.edu or call the Box Office at 641-422-4188 during business hours.
North Iowa Area Community College has canceled face-to-face classes for next week, one week after the school's planned spring break.
