NIACC Performing Arts Series announces 2021-2022 season lineup

After more than a year and a half away, the slate for a new NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership is set.
Tuesday night, via Facebook and YouTube, event officials shared the news that the 2021-2022 season would feature concerts by the likes of the Gatlin Brothers, the Righteous Brothers, Jefferson Starship as well as musical performances of "Rent" and "South Pacific" and a speaking engagement with Pulitzer Prize-winner Eli Saslow.
"We’re fortunate to share another season of entertainment and experiences with you," NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Director Lindsay Dalrymple said in an announcement release prior to the evening event.
According to Jessica Vetter, the assistant director for the series, a number of the events, such as the Carole King musical "Beautiful" (December 6) and an unplugged concert from country singer Pam Tillis (November 12), were re-scheduled from the 2019-2020 season that the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted.
Then a few shows, including the "Classic Albums Live" rendition of AC/DC's "Back in Black" (Jan. 27, 2022) and Japanese percussionists Drum Tao (March 20, 2022), were refunded and are now back on.
Still others are wholly new to people.
Of the new events, Vetter said that Grammy award-winning music group Ranky Tanky will be one of the biggest surprises for people. Set to perform on Oct. 3, the quintet plays music that borrows from jazz and the Gullah tradition of the southeastern United States, which developed among enslaved African people on plantations.
"They are just starting to get their audience and their base, but they’re going to be really big soon," Vetter said about the band.
She also said that she thinks the Irish group Goitse, scheduled for March 3, 2022, will catch people off-guard. The five-piece plays more traditional takes on music from Ireland alongside original cuts that make prominent use of banjo and accordion.
The long-running acts, like the Gatlin Brothers or Jefferson Starship (Nov. 19) are the ones that Vetter said will likely sell the fastest with the website now live and the box office open for season ticket purchases. People who buy a package of 7-12 shows get a 5% discount and those getting tickets for more than 12 shows get a 10% markdown.
When people make their way back to the NIACC Auditorium for the first show, the Gatlin Brothers on October 1, Vetter said that improvements to the facilities will make it easier to get around.
"It’s a lot more accessible," she said.
The seats are brand new, as are some of the aisles in the lower sections and the lighting on the ends of rows.
Initially, Vetter said that those changes would've been made sometime next summer, but closing for a year-plus gave NIACC officials time to do the work while no one was watching. Such work was funded through the $15 million in bonds for NIACC that voters in North Iowa approved in March 2020.
"The only reason we were able to do these upgrades is because the bond issue passed," Vetter said.
As far as safety protocols, Vetter shared that organizers have been closely with the college and with CG Public Health to determine what is safe and what best practices are. At this time, capacity for seating will be at 100%.
"There’s been a little difficulty pulling all of this together with COVID because we’ve been saying since the beginning that the performing arts industry was one of the first to close and is going to be one of the last to reopen," Vetter said.
Now, the NIACC Auditorium is reopening and the NIACC Performing Arts Series has 23 shows lined up for the fall and spring.
"This whole region is so supportive when it comes to arts and culture and we’re just lucky to be here," Vetter said.
For more information on specific events and prices, call the NIACC box office at 641-422-4188.
