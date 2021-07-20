NIACC Performing Arts Series announces 2021-2022 season lineup

The seats are brand new, as are some of the aisles in the lower sections and the lighting on the ends of rows.

Initially, Vetter said that those changes would've been made sometime next summer, but closing for a year-plus gave NIACC officials time to do the work while no one was watching. Such work was funded through the $15 million in bonds for NIACC that voters in North Iowa approved in March 2020.

"The only reason we were able to do these upgrades is because the bond issue passed," Vetter said.

As far as safety protocols, Vetter shared that organizers have been closely with the college and with CG Public Health to determine what is safe and what best practices are. At this time, capacity for seating will be at 100%.

"There’s been a little difficulty pulling all of this together with COVID because we’ve been saying since the beginning that the performing arts industry was one of the first to close and is going to be one of the last to reopen," Vetter said.

Now, the NIACC Auditorium is reopening and the NIACC Performing Arts Series has 23 shows lined up for the fall and spring.