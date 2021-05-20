NIACC offering Mind Mania camp in June

Mind Mania camp is coming soon to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

The Mind Mania day camp will run June 14-18 and offer attendees the opportunity to exercise their bodies and their minds.

The camp is open to kids entering grades 3-8 next school year. Campers choose a morning and afternoon course for the week of camp and explore areas including sports, nature, business, cooking, computers, films and more. Camp instructors "are top of the line from B.A.s to Ph.Ds," a release from NIACC said.

The camp will run every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An opening program will be held Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. A closing program will be held that Friday, June 18 at 3 p.m., allowing parents to get a sense of the activities their children have been working on throughout the week. Both programs take place in the NIACC Activity Center.

The cost of registration for Mind Mania is $169 per child; additional supply fees may apply for some courses.

For more information or to register, visit www.niaccmindmania.com or call 1-888-GO-NIACC, ext. 4271.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

