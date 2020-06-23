NIACC hosts online author program Wednesday

The North Iowa Area Community College’s Common Read program has gone virtual due to COVID-19.
The online premiere of “Who Owns the Ice House: A Conversation with Clifton Taulbert and Dr. Steve Schulz,” sponsored by MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at www.niacc.edu/icehouse.
Schulz, NIACC president, will be in the live chat during the premiere to answer questions and say, “Hello.”
The Common Read, a program designed to engage NIACC students, staff and community members in a unified intellectual activity, is part of the Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
More than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, were announced as part of the 2019-2020 series last spring, but several were rescheduled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
Taulbert was originally scheduled to speak in late March at NIACC.
NIACC and the Performing Arts and Leadership Series strongly believes that Taulbert’s message of overcoming adversity to create opportunity is timelier than ever, and as such this recording will be made available to all for no charge.
A recording of the presentation will be posted to the website after the premiere.
Taulbert, an author, entrepreneur and businessman, said he could have failed had he not encountered community builders and entrepreneurial thinkers early on in his life.
He was born in the Mississippi Delta during the era of legal segregation. Though opportunities were few and barriers were plentiful, Taulbert managed to dream of being successful not knowing the shape that success would take.
“Who Owns The Ice House?” chronicles the life of Taulbert’s Uncle Cleve and his journey from life in a poor cotton community at the height of legal segregation to being recognized by Time magazine as “one of our nation’s most outstanding emerging entrepreneurs.”
Taulbert is the president and CEO of the Freemount Corp., serving clients nationally and internationally, including Fortune 500 Companies, small businesses, federal agencies, professional organizations, community colleges, and K-12 schools. He is also the president and CEO of Roots Java Coffee, an African American-owned coffee brand importing coffee from Africa.
To learn more about Taulbert, visit www.cliftontaulbert.com.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!