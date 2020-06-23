NIACC hosts online author program Wednesday

A recording of the presentation will be posted to the website after the premiere.

Taulbert, an author, entrepreneur and businessman, said he could have failed had he not encountered community builders and entrepreneurial thinkers early on in his life.

He was born in the Mississippi Delta during the era of legal segregation. Though opportunities were few and barriers were plentiful, Taulbert managed to dream of being successful not knowing the shape that success would take.

“Who Owns The Ice House?” chronicles the life of Taulbert’s Uncle Cleve and his journey from life in a poor cotton community at the height of legal segregation to being recognized by Time magazine as “one of our nation’s most outstanding emerging entrepreneurs.”

Taulbert is the president and CEO of the Freemount Corp., serving clients nationally and internationally, including Fortune 500 Companies, small businesses, federal agencies, professional organizations, community colleges, and K-12 schools. He is also the president and CEO of Roots Java Coffee, an African American-owned coffee brand importing coffee from Africa.

