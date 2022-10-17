NIACC hosts Craig Morgan on Oct. 20

Enjoy a lineup of country tunes by Craig Morgan and special guest Ray Fulcher at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the North Iowa Area Community College Campus. The performance is part of the 2022-23 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, outdoorsman, and Army veteran, according to the press release. Morgan has charted 25 songs on the Billboard charts and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” “Almost Home,” and “Redneck Yacht Club."

Morgan received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Prior to becoming a country music star, Morgan spent 17 years in the Army and Army Reserves.

To learn more about Morgan and Fulcher, visit their websites at craigmorgan.com and rayfulchermusic.com.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at (641) 422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.