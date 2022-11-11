 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIACC hosts annual marketplace on Nov. 16

The North Iowa community is invited to attend the annual NIACC marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the NIACC Activity Center. 

According to a press release, This event is held during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The marketplace is an opportunity for NIACC students, staff, alumni, and faculty who are entrepreneurs to set up a display table to sell and promote their businesses.

There are several vendors with a variety of merchandise and services, such as artwork, jewelry, photographs, books, cupcakes, honey, and much, much more.  Come support the area small businesses at a tax-free venue.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

