NIACC hosts annual marketplace on Nov. 16

The North Iowa community is invited to attend the annual NIACC marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the NIACC Activity Center.

According to a press release, This event is held during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The marketplace is an opportunity for NIACC students, staff, alumni, and faculty who are entrepreneurs to set up a display table to sell and promote their businesses.

There are several vendors with a variety of merchandise and services, such as artwork, jewelry, photographs, books, cupcakes, honey, and much, much more. Come support the area small businesses at a tax-free venue.