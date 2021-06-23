NIACC broadcasting free virtual concert by Betty and the Gents

On Wednesday night, June 30, North Iowa residents can catch a concert without having to leave the comfort of their own homes.

Starting at 7 p.m., NIACC's Performing Arts and Leadership Series is presenting a free virtual concert by pop rock group Betty and the Gents. According to a press release from NIACC, the concert can be viewed on the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Facebook page at the start time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the release, the band describes its musical approach as "a crowd-pleasing, high energy show with a diverse set of tunes and an all-around 'good time' vibe perfect for the whole family!"

Support for the show is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, which is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Earlier this year, North Iowa Community Auditorium event booker Lindsay Dalrymple said that when patrons do start coming back to NIACC they can expect brand new carpet and brand new seats.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.