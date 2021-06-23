 Skip to main content
NIACC broadcasting free virtual concert by Betty and the Gents
Betty and the Gents

Betty and the Gents, a four-person band involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman, play more than a dozen shows a year, many of which take place in downtown Mason City.

On Wednesday night, June 30, North Iowa residents can catch a concert without having to leave the comfort of their own homes. 

Starting at 7 p.m., NIACC's Performing Arts and Leadership Series is presenting a free virtual concert by pop rock group Betty and the Gents. According to a press release from NIACC, the concert can be viewed on the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series Facebook page at the start time.

In the release, the band describes its musical approach as "a crowd-pleasing, high energy show with a diverse set of tunes and an all-around 'good time' vibe perfect for the whole family!"

Support for the show is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, which is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Earlier this year, North Iowa Community Auditorium event booker Lindsay Dalrymple said that when patrons do start coming back to NIACC they can expect brand new carpet and brand new seats.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

