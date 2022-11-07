Newman Catholic p-e-r-f-o-r-m-s "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Newman Catholic School will open its production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on Friday.

Six middle-school competitors enter in this musical comedy, but only one takes home the crown. While sharing their personal stories, the contestants spell odd words and hope to not hear a "ding" from the bell.

"If you can imagine what sixth-grade mentality is like, that's kind of how that all works. One by one they get knocked out on sometimes easy words and sometimes really difficult words, usually because they're just not focused or lose control," said choir director Jason Behrens.

Behrens chose "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" because of his resources in the school, the student talent, and the number of seniors he has.

"There's certain people that just fit certain roles really perfectly, and then it just kind of goes from there," said Behrens. "I kind of knew what basically what I had and it just really fit together."

Last year, the school put on a production of "Godspell" in which each lead had a definitive role. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" isn't like that since actors are playing sixth-graders and there moments in the show that are improvised. Each of the actors has taken the main character roles and made them their own through little gestures or accents, according to Behrens.

Elisabeth Carlsson, who plays Olive Ostrovosky, and Jack Willrett, who is William Barfee, have embraced how the show changes each time it is performed.

"There's a script, but there almost isn't. It gets better as it just spitballs and snowballs into it," said Willrett.

"'Putnam County' is like one of those musicals that you can make totally your own because there's so many options for switching out lines or inserting little bits," said Carlsson.

There is a moment in the show when the actors bring people who are in the audience up on the stage to spell words with them. Carlsson and Willrett both said the cast is already thinking of lucky individuals to join them on stage.

"We know who we want," Carlsson said with a wide smile.

Audiences will enjoy this musical because of the heart and humor, according to Carlsson.

"It's just a really sweet story about six really nerdy and equally weird kids. All of them just kind of fit together in a really strange way that you wouldn't expect," Carlsson said.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 in the Newman High School Gymnasium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from the middle school and high school office. Tickets are $5 for students and seniors (65 and older) and $8 for adults.