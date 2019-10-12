{{featured_button_text}}
Free Fallin

Free Fallin, a Tom Petty tribute band, is one of four bands that will perform at the first Roc The Lake event on July 25 in Clear Lake.

A rock ‘n’ roll music festival is coming to Clear Lake next summer.

Roc The Lake will take place rain or shine from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 25 at PM Park, 15297 Raney Drive, in Clear Lake and feature four bands.

“It’s one more thing that North Iowa has to offer, and that’s really what we’re here for,” said Cris Brager, who manages PM Park & Tiki Bar.

The one-day festival will replace the annual Take Me Back Festival that was held the second weekend in June for more than 20 years and celebrated music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Brager attributes the change to historically “dicey” weather forecasts and Tree Town.

In May, it was announced that Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013, would become Country Thunder next year.

The festival, now managed by Premier Global Production, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June 12-14, 2020.

“You can only stack so many great events on one day,” Brager said. “It was easier for Take Me Back to move.”

Roc The Lake, which will close PM Park to the public for the first time, is a 21-and-older event.

Its talent lineup, organized by Michael O’Brien, features crowd favorite Joe Santana’s Kingfish; Free Fallin, a Tom Petty tribute band; Back in Black, an ACDC tribute band from Dallas, Texas; and The Trip, the No. 1-rated classic rock cover band from Orange County, California.

The Trip performed at the Take Me Back Festival in 2018 and this year’s Clear Lake Fourth of July celebration.

Gates for Roc The Lake will open at noon, and food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Roc The Lake tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online. The event is limited to 3,000 people.

“Our hope is that this will be well supported and we can continue to do it down the road, next year and the year after,” Brager said.

For more information about Roc The Lake, visit the PM Park Facebook page or www.eventbrite.com.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

