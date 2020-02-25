National radio personality to join Country Thunder Music Festival in Forest City

Country Thunder Music Festival is making its Forest City debut with some of the biggest names in country music.
And one of them will be Storme Warren, a radio personality on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” the festival organizers announced Monday.
“Adding such an amazing ambassador to the Country Thunder brand also adds another dimension to our entertainment package,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO. “We are thrilled to feature a North American fan-favorite who lives and breathes country music.”
Warren can be heard daily as the morning host and host of the weekly Hot 30 Countdown program on SiriusXM satellite radio’s “The Highway.” He celebrates his 36th year in broadcasting this year.
He’s hosted high-profile events and emceed music festivals in Music City and around the world. He was presented the BMI Ambassador Award in recognition of his continuous support and promotion of Nashville’s vibrant songwriting community.
Warren has worked with Country Thunder festivals for years, but this is the festival’s first year in Forest City.
Last May, Country Thunder Music Festivals announced it was taking over Tree Town, a country music festival based in Forest City since 2013, next year. The festival, now managed by Premier Global Production, or PGP, was moved from Memorial Day weekend to June in hopes of better weather.
The festival, which takes place June 12-14, will be headlined by classic southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, supergroup Old Dominion and rising star Kane Brown.
PGP operates five other Country Thunder festivals throughout the United States and Canada, including one in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and another in Kissimmee, Florida.
An all-star lineup, site improvements and an updated format are some of the changes made by PGP ahead of this year’s Iowa festival.
Old Dominion, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kane Brown will headline Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Complete lineups for each day will be released at a later date.
As part of its “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour,” Lynyrd Skynyrd, a 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will be playing all the hits and fan favorites, like “Simple Man,” “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Saturday Night Special” and many more.
The Jacksonville, Florida, based band has sold nearly 30 million albums within the past 50 years.
Old Dominion, a five-member country band, has become a constant on country radio in recent years.
Its self-titled third album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart earlier this month.
Kane Brown, a Chattanooga, Tennessee, native, has emerged as a bona fide superstar and headliner, including No. 1 hits such as “What Ifs” (featuring Lauren Alaina), “Heaven,” “Lose It,” and “Good As You.”
Other artists performing at the Country Thunder Iowa festival include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Granger Smith, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick and others.
Information about tickets, camping and all the extras is available at www.countrythunder.com. Order tickets by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.
