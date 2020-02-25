National radio personality to join Country Thunder Music Festival in Forest City

Country Thunder Music Festival is making its Forest City debut with some of the biggest names in country music.

And one of them will be Storme Warren, a radio personality on SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” the festival organizers announced Monday.

“Adding such an amazing ambassador to the Country Thunder brand also adds another dimension to our entertainment package,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO. “We are thrilled to feature a North American fan-favorite who lives and breathes country music.”

Warren can be heard daily as the morning host and host of the weekly Hot 30 Countdown program on SiriusXM satellite radio’s “The Highway.” He celebrates his 36th year in broadcasting this year.

He’s hosted high-profile events and emceed music festivals in Music City and around the world. He was presented the BMI Ambassador Award in recognition of his continuous support and promotion of Nashville’s vibrant songwriting community.

Warren has worked with Country Thunder festivals for years, but this is the festival’s first year in Forest City.