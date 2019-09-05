From left, Makenna Hansen, Aidan Colby, Jennaya Everist, Grant Bohls and Ava Ciavarelli pose a scene from the Steben's Children's Theatre's production of "The Lawrence Welk Show" Wednesday in Mason City.
From left, Makenna Hansen, Kylie Hansen, Aidan Colby, Ava Ciavarelli, Grant Bohls and Jennaya Everist pose a scene from the Steben's Children's Theatre's production of "The Lawrence Welk Show" Wednesday in Mason City.
Champagne music and bubbles are coming to the stage at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City this weekend.
“Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies,” sponsored by Children’s Dental Center of Mason City and Todd and Renee Hoeppner, world premieres Saturday in Mason City. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 616 N. Delaware Ave.
“Lawrence Welk is part of everybody’s childhood, and it’s music everybody knows and remembers from seeing him on TV,” said Jennaya Everist, who plays Norma Lee in the production.
The musical revue, written by former Stebens Children’s Theatre costumer Suzan Koehler, is inspired by Lawrence Welk, an American musician, bandleader and TV host.
Welk hosted “The Lawrence Welk Show,” a televised musical variety show, from the 1950s to 1980s. He died in 1992.
“We’re all trying our best to do him honors,” said Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director.
“Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies,” which is the first show of the 2019-2020 season, follows Larry Wells, a bandleader who wants to keep his mellow orchestra sound alive with his troupe of musicians, singers and dancers during the emergence of rock ‘n’ roll music.
The show is brought to life by a six-person cast including Aidan Colby, who plays Larry Wells; Ava Ciavarelli, Cissy Gates; Jennaya Everist, Norma Lee; Makenna Hansen, Jayne Webber; Kylie Hansen, Alice Scott; and Grant Bohls, Bobby Wells.
“There’s a lot of talent on stage,” Ballmer said about the cast comprised of Stebens award-winning and experienced tour actors.
Ciavarelli, who was cast as Cissy Gates, said she auditioned for the musical because she was cast in last year’s touring show and “it’s just so fun.”
“These are all my best friends, so why wouldn’t I do it?” she said.
Ciavarelli, a Mason City High School junior, said her character is “kind of the wild card out of the group” of women competing for Diamond Gal honors on Wells’ show.
She said described her castmates as energized, nice and super talented.
“There’s a lot of singing and dancing, so I really hope they enjoy it,” Everist said. “We’ve all worked really hard on it.”
Everist’s character, Norma Lee, is the oldest woman competing for Diamond Gal, and she feels entitled to the honor because she named Wells’ band.
Throughout the show, she said, Norma Lee is also trying to attract the attention of Wells’ son, Bobby.
Everist last appeared as Wednesday in “The Addams Family.”
Also a part of the show are choreographers Sophia Ciavarelli, Amelia Ouverson and Lydia Ouverson; musical director Rachel Everist; box office manager Elizabeth Rocha; scenic painter Justyce Henaman, sound operator Amelia Mirowski; and technical director Marc Murray.
Ballmer said after the world premiere of “Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies,” it will travel to nearly 20 care facilities, businesses and other venues throughout the season to entertain North Iowans and provide the cast the opportunity to perform in different places.
Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children 18 and younger. They are available at the theater or by calling the box office 641-424-9802 between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Photos: Stebens Children's Theatre over the years in Mason City
'Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies'
Romeo and Juliet
Addams Family
Brer Rabbit 1
Stebens Children's Theatre presents Tom Sawyer
Stebens 1
Stebens 1
Dixie Sweethearts
Steben's 1
Stebens 1
Stebens 1
Cinderella Preview 1
Stebens 1
WH Stebens Children's Theatre 1
Stone Soup 1
Sleeping Beauty
Stebens
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Smoke On the Mountain
Noodle Doodle
Honk!
Stebens 12 Dancing Princeses
Stebens Barn Dance.jpg
Abby and the Absolutes. Musical revue traveling show
Pied Piper
Charlie Brown
Little Red Riding Hood
"The Fisherman's Wife"
Bugsy Malone
Still Life With Iris
Swingtime Canteen
"Off with her head!"
"Annie"
Wind in the Willows
"Why Mosquitos Buzz"
Alexander
Stebens
Stebens A Christmas Carol
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.