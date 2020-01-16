'Music is supposed to be fun:' North Iowa jazz students find their groove at festival

The Clear Lake High School Jazz Band, comprising 16 students, performed three songs under the direction of Holly Prier, while Horne and Miller sat in the audience taking written and recorded audio notes.

Then, the men joined the students on stage, where they provided feedback on their performance for more than 30 minutes.

In addition to sharing their skills, attitude and experience as professional musicians, Miller and Horne encouraged the students to use their energy and personality when performing to uplift others.

“I had to learn that lesson throughout my life that music is supposed to be fun,” Horne said. “Music is what?”

“Fun,” the students responded.

“Music is what?” he said.

“Fun,” the students said with more energy.

Clear Lake junior Nathan Lollar, who plays the baritone saxophone, said he enjoyed the festival, especially Miller’s and Horne’s feedback.

His biggest takeaway from the festival was “how to play coherently.”

“They showed us how to play deeper,” Lollar said. “It helped for sure.”