Music festival to 'Roc' Clear Lake this summer

They say the show must go on, and that's the plan this summer for Clear Lake's "Roc the Lake" music festival.
Originally, Roc the Lake was set to take place in July of 2020 at PM Park, but it was ultimately postponed due to — can you guess? — COVID-19.
“In a year when all businesses need revenue, it saddens us to not be able to have the concert, but once again, our guests need to come before revenue,” wrote Cris Brager, manager of PM Park & Tiki Bar, when the news was announced on its Facebook page last June.
The large majority of the initial plans for the festival are still in place, although there has been one significant tweak.
Now, the rock 'n' roll festival will span two days: Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31. Both nights are slated to run from 7 to 11 p.m.
New to the event this time around will be the bonus of its Friday night festivities, which will feature the '90s cover band 90s Rock Show.
The Saturday lineup will include The Trip; Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band; REO-Survivor; Free Fallin, a Tom Petty tribute band; and Joe Santana's Kingfish.
Roc the Lake will be the first festival to replace what had been the annual Take Me Back Festival, which ran for over 20 years and featured music from the '60s through the '80s.
Tickets for Friday are $20, while tickets for both Friday and Saturday are $39, and they are available on eventbrite.com.
2020 tickets for the event will still be honored.
"I just want everyone to understand how excited we are that we can bring something back to normal ... to put summer fun back in Clear Lake," Brager said.
PM Park is located at 15297 Raney Drive in Clear Lake.
For more information about Roc the Lake, visit PM Park's Facebook page or www.rocthelake.com.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.