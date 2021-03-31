Music festival to 'Roc' Clear Lake this summer

They say the show must go on, and that's the plan this summer for Clear Lake's "Roc the Lake" music festival.

Originally, Roc the Lake was set to take place in July of 2020 at PM Park, but it was ultimately postponed due to — can you guess? — COVID-19.

“In a year when all businesses need revenue, it saddens us to not be able to have the concert, but once again, our guests need to come before revenue,” wrote Cris Brager, manager of PM Park & Tiki Bar, when the news was announced on its Facebook page last June.

The large majority of the initial plans for the festival are still in place, although there has been one significant tweak.

Now, the rock 'n' roll festival will span two days: Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31. Both nights are slated to run from 7 to 11 p.m.

New to the event this time around will be the bonus of its Friday night festivities, which will feature the '90s cover band 90s Rock Show.