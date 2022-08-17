 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moonlight Bike Ride at Central Park in Mason City on Aug. 19

Cyclists take off from the starting line of the annual Moonlight Bike Ride in downtown Mason City on Aug. 21, 2020.

The Chamber of Commerce Worksite Wellness Committee organizes this family-friendly activity to promote use of local bike trails and to build a healthier community. Participants may enter as an individual or family. Walk-up registration begins at 8 p.m. in Central Park. At 10 p.m., participants will ride a 10-mile loop beginning in Downtown Mason City. A half-way pit stop at NIACC provides a quick break and snack. The ride ends at the Downtown Plaza with breakfast burritos from Happy Donkey. Admission is $20 for kids, $25 for an adult individual, and $50 for a family of four. Helmets are required for all riders. Participants may enter as an individual or family. For more information or to register, contact Noah Harris at the Chamber office at 641-423-5724 or nharris@masoncityia.com

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

