Monarch Tagging at Thorpe Park in Forest City on Sept. 9

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting their annual Monarch Tagging program on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, at the Thorpe Park shelter house. A short program about the Monarch butterfly will be given beginning at 1 p.m., with the actual tagging running from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on I/345th Street. For 24 years, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has been helping with research by tagging Monarch butterflies each year. Tagging gives the scientists excellent information about where the Monarchs go, how they utilize their environment, and how their population changes over time. Through the WCCB’s Monarch Tagging program, the public can also help with research. People are welcome to come to the talk at 1 p.m., the tagging at 1:30 p.m., or both. There will be a limited number of Monarchs available for people who would like to tag a butterfly themselves, but people are also welcome to bring their own Monarchs to tag. Nets will also be available for people who would like to catch Monarchs at the park to tag. In case of inclement weather, the program will be postponed, and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3) and the WCCB web site (www.winnebagoccb.com), as well as the WCCB Facebook page and Twitter feed. For more information about the WCCB’s Monarch Tagging program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lis Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.