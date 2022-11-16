 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at NIACC Auditorium on Nov. 17

North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Join others at the NIACC Auditorium for the Million Dollar Quartet Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these a famous foursome. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam-packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at $30.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

