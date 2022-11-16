Million Dollar Quartet Christmas at NIACC Auditorium on Nov. 17

Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Join others at the NIACC Auditorium for the Million Dollar Quartet Christmas on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these a famous foursome. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam-packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at $30.