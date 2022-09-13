 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike Bernhard at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Sept. 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Mike Bernhard

Country musician Mike Bernhard will be at TAP'd on Sept. 16

 Provided

Enjoy a Friday night of music at TAP'd with Marshall County country musician Mike Bernhard. Hear the influences of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, and George Straight in his music. He will take the stage at 9 p.m.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Craig is keen to continue making 'Knives Out' movies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News