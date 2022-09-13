Mike Bernhard at TAP'd in Clear Lake on Sept. 16

Enjoy a Friday night of music at TAP'd with Marshall County country musician Mike Bernhard. Hear the influences of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, and George Straight in his music. He will take the stage at 9 p.m.
