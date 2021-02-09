Midwest Sled Fest returns to Clear Lake for second year

A day of outdoor winter fun for the whole family is returning to Clear Lake this weekend.

The Midwest Sled Fest, formerly known as The Jack Helgren Memorial Race, will take place on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park, 6490 S. Shore Drive.

“Hopefully we will have a good turnout and I think we will. The last few years have been really good,” said Rusty Peters, who co-chairs the event with his wife, Mindy Eastman.

This year marks the second snowmobile-racing event since the North Iowa Snow Seekers and Hancock County Snowmobile Association assumed responsibility of “The Jack” in 2019.

In September 2019, organizers of The Jack Helgren Memorial Race announced on Facebook that after 10 years the event that draws hundreds of individuals from the region to ride, race and show their snowmobiles would be discontinued because members of the original organizational group have decided to retire.

“It worked out great,” he said. “It absolutely was (a success).”

The Midwest Sled Fest inherited the equipment previously used for “The Jack” and decided to maintain the same format for the event.