Midwest Sled Fest returns to Clear Lake for second year

A day of outdoor winter fun for the whole family is returning to Clear Lake this weekend.
The Midwest Sled Fest, formerly known as The Jack Helgren Memorial Race, will take place on Saturday at Clear Lake State Park, 6490 S. Shore Drive.
“Hopefully we will have a good turnout and I think we will. The last few years have been really good,” said Rusty Peters, who co-chairs the event with his wife, Mindy Eastman.
This year marks the second snowmobile-racing event since the North Iowa Snow Seekers and Hancock County Snowmobile Association assumed responsibility of “The Jack” in 2019.
In September 2019, organizers of The Jack Helgren Memorial Race announced on Facebook that after 10 years the event that draws hundreds of individuals from the region to ride, race and show their snowmobiles would be discontinued because members of the original organizational group have decided to retire.
“It worked out great,” he said. “It absolutely was (a success).”
The Midwest Sled Fest inherited the equipment previously used for “The Jack” and decided to maintain the same format for the event.
Participation in some of the classes dipped, but it increased in others, like the youth class, which is something Peters is proud of.
“We want to get kids out of the house and involved in the sport of snowmobiling,” he said.
This year’s event will look similar to last year with two additions: a new trail stock class and online registration.
Online Le Mans registration was added to alleviate congestion and reduce contact at the registration trailer the morning of the event amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically, Midwest Sled Fest would host a pre-registration event on Friday before the Saturday events, but that won’t take place this year.
Peters said other snowmobile events use an online registration system, so he’s hoping it won’t be an issue, or a deterrent, for participants.
The deadline to register online is midnight on Thursday.
“Since this is the first year for this change, we may allow some exceptions, but we strongly encourage completing your registration online,” the website states.
The Midwest Sled Fest will feature participant favorites, like the radar runs and Le Mans races for children and adults.
The schedule for the day’s events is as follows:
- Registration and check-in: 7 – 8:30 a.m.
- National anthem and official event start by VFW Honor Guard: 9 a.m.
- Mandatory drivers’ meeting and track personnel meeting: 9:05 a.m.
- Practice starts: 9:20 a.m.
- Vintage sled parade/show lap: 9:50 a.m.
- First race starts: 10 a.m.
- Kids Le Mans registration closes: 10:30 a.m.
- Little Le Mans Kids’ Races: Noon
There will be racing for all ages. Spectators are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at Clear Lake State Park or on the ice.
The purpose of the Midwest Sled Fest is to keep people in snowmobiling at a time when its popularity is declining due to inconsistent Iowa winters.
It draws participants from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The event is made possible each year by more than 50 volunteers and sponsors.
Peters said he’d love to see the Midwest Sled Fest grow, so organizers could offer it as a two-day event and possibly include utility terrain vehicle and all-terrain vehicle activities in the future.
“It’s been an awesome event to get the kids out and families out doing something outside and keep the sport moving forward,” he said.
For more information about the event, visit www.midwestsledfest.com or follow the Midwest Sled Fest Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.