MCHS Instrumental Music Department will perform Feb. 27

Mason City High School Concert Band

In this file photo from May 2021, The Mason City High School Concert Band helped perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and taps at the Mason City Memorial Day commemoration. 

The Mason City High School Instrumental Music Department will present the Concert and Symphonic Bands on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. in the Performance Hall in the FEMA Safe Room on the Mason City High School camps. According to a press release, the concert will be a celebration of the Instrumental Music Department's 95th year. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend.

Concert Band will be directed by Sam Bills and Symphonic Band is directed by Russ Kramer.

Parking is available in the south lot of Mason City High School and in the John Adams Middle School lot. Patrons can be dropped at the north entrance of the FEMA room off of the John Adams Middle School drive. Concert-goers can enter through the high school main entry or the north entrances of the FEMA room.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

