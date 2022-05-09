MCHS Instrumental Music Department presents spring concert on May 15

The Mason City High School (MCHS) Instrumental Music Department will be presenting Concert and Symphonic Band's spring concert on May 15.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. in the MCHS Performance Hall in the FEMA Safe Room on the MCHS campus. The concert is a celebration of the Instrumental Music Department's 95th year according to a release.

Michael Geary, a 1978 MCHS graduate and an accomplished musician, will perform as timpani soloist.

Directors Sam Bills and Russ Kramer will lead the performance. The concert is free and the public is invited to attend. A ceremony will take place after the event to recognize students for their musical achievements.

Parking is available in the south lot of MCHS and in the John Adams Middle School (JAMS) lot. Patrons can be dropped off at the north entrance of the FEMA room off of the JAMS drive. Attendees can enter through the MCHS main entry or the north entrance of the FEMA room.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

