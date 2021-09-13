Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel marks 10th anniversary of reopening

During her introduction of the event, Peggy Bang, a board member of Wright on the Park, which is dedicated to preserving the Historic Park Inn, said that such a rebound could only happen for one reason.

"(The) community made this possible," she said.

After the first performance and a tour, Bang said that she hopes events such as these can be a way for the Historic Park Inn Hotel to connect with the community in a new way that it hasn't before.

"Our goal is to continue and keep it fresh and we thought doing a little celebration like this today would be something that people hadn’t anticipated. So we want to keep doing things like that," Bang said.

Bang then pointed out that a building of the Historic Park Inn Hotel's vintage will continue to have practical concerns as well.

"This is a 111-year-old building so there is always going to be ongoing maintenance and preservation so we just hope that people continue to support us and learn more about how Wright fits into our community," she said.

