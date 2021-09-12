 Skip to main content
Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel marks 10th anniversary of reopening with song and tours
Mason City's Historic Park Inn Hotel marks 10th anniversary of reopening with song and tours

To herald a decade having passed since the Historic Park Inn Hotel reopened in downtown Mason City, area artists Andrew Newell and Amelia Ouverson collaborated on the words and music of a piece called "To Make a Home." The Una Vocis Choral Ensemble of Mason City performed the original work in the ballroom of the hotel on Sunday afternoon and the final words of the song fit an event all about preservation and continuation.

"But to honor what remains, to restore, to make a home," the choral members sang in the space designed by Frank Lloyd Wright more than 100 years ago. 

Historic Park Inn Hotel 10th anniversary celebration- Una Vocis performance

The Una Vocis Choral Ensemble of Mason City performs an original piece by Andrew Newell and Amelia Ouverson in the Historic Park Inn Hotel's ballroom (previously City National Bank).

Between its initial opening and the celebration of its return in 2011, the nationally historic place and last remaining Wright hotel had numerous ups and downs including: odd remodels and renovations, competition from other lodging sites, closure and, in 1999, listing on the "10 Most Endangered Historic Properties" from the Iowa Historic Preservation Alliance (according to the National Park Service).

During her introduction of the event, Peggy Bang, a board member of Wright on the Park, which is dedicated to preserving the Historic Park Inn, said that such a rebound could only happen for one reason.

"(The) community made this possible," she said.

Historic Park Inn Hotel 10th anniversary celebration- Peggy Bang

At far left, Peggy Bang, a board member for the Wright on the Park group, which is dedicated to preserving the Historic Park Inn Hotel, prepares to lead a tour on Sunday afternoon.

After the first performance and a tour, Bang said that she hopes events such as these can be a way for the Historic Park Inn Hotel to connect with the community in a new way that it hasn't before. 

"Our goal is to continue and keep it fresh and we thought doing a little celebration like this today would be something that people hadn’t anticipated. So we want to keep doing things like that," Bang said.

Bang then pointed out that a building of the Historic Park Inn Hotel's vintage will continue to have practical concerns as well.

"This is a 111-year-old building so there is always going to be ongoing maintenance and preservation so we just hope that people continue to support us and learn more about how Wright fits into our community," she said.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Historic Park Inn Hotel's reopening in Mason City, the Una Vocis Choral Ensemble performed an original piece entitled "To Make a Home" by area artists Andrew Newell and Amelia Ouverson.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

