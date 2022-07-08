Mason City to honor soapbox team during community celebration

Visit Mason City and The Music Man Square invites the community to help them celebrate Team Trouble in River City and their success at the Red Bull Soapbox Race.

On June 18, Trouble in River City, a team comprised of family members, competed at the downhill soapbox race in Des Moines. The team took home two awards: the Casey's Hometown Racer Award and Red Bull People's Choice award.

Casey's Hometown Award is awarded to the team whose cart includes the best examples of local pride, local accent, and features that showcase how Iowa is unique according to a release.

A qualified judging panel from Casey’s selected Team Trouble In River City. Each member of the team was awarded “free pizza for a year,” awarded as an equivalent value of 52 large pizzas, an approximate retail value of $8,574.80.

Additionally, Team Trouble In River City was announced as the winner of the Red Bull People’s Choice Award, presented to the team receiving the most votes. Members of the public were permitted to vote for the team they liked best. Team Trouble In River City received a Red Bull prize package, an approximate retail value of $500 says the release.

“We are so proud of this team and their efforts to shine a positive light on Mason City during the Red Bull Soapbox Race Iowa,” said Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James. “They set out to bring home the Hometown Racer award and that’s what they did. To top it off, they had an amazing run and were voted People’s Choice. We’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate.”

An open house event will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. at The Music Man Square congratulate the team.

The public is encouraged to come and meet the team and take a photo with the soapbox car, Weapon of Brass Destruction. The celebration will include food, refreshments, and a special presentation from the team. The event is free and open to the public.

“This experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are so grateful that we were able to take part in it. The team is so excited to celebrate with our sponsors, supporters and everyone who has followed us on this journey," said Trouble In River City team captain and driver Scott Anderson.