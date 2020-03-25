Mason City theaters grapple with COVID-19 closures

“It may have to be postponed to September or maybe even next spring,” she said, adding season tickets purchased, including “The Savannah Sipping Society,” will be honored when the theater reopens.

Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City, which offers classes, workshops and productions that more than 150 students participate in each year, has also been quiet for more than a week.

Longtime Executive Director Tom Ballmer said the theater has canceled classes, workshops and rehearsals through April 10, aligning with the closure of local schools related to COVID-19.

“We’re truly following instructions from the state government as well as the school district,” he said. “We’re not going to start things back up until we get instruction to do so. We are a small cog in this big fiasco.’

Although in-person instruction has ceased at the theater, Ballmer and other theater staff have taken to social media to encourage their students to complete and video weekly theatrical challenges.

The theater’s Tier Six students were tasked with completing a two-minute skit about “Cabin Fever,” while incorporating a non-theatrical family member.

“I’m still trying to offer the kids something to do theatrically,” Ballmer said.