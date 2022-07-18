Mason City Pride hosts event at East Park

Inclusion flags. Sunshine. Familiar faces.

Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community came together Saturday afternoon for a pride reunion event in East Park. The event, hosted by Mason City Pride, was meant to reconnect people after a three year hiatus.

"People might not feel that they are represented in town. We want to make sure that we make a big spectacle of it. We all exist here in Mason City," said Meg Markos, who is with Mason City Voices for Inclusion.

Mason City Voices for Inclusion helped Mason City Pride relaunch their activities after the time off, mapping out the details of the pride event during April. Transcend, a support group for transgender residents, helped with the planning process for the event.

"I did not expect this many people to come out, and it's so nice to see especially younger people here being able to be open and be safe in that environment for themselves and knowing that the community is here," said Transcend co-founder Strawberry Mendoza. "This was a needed event."

"We have all of our LGBTQIA+ members in this community. We want them to know that we are here. It matters to us and we want to make people feel included," said comedian and activist Day Peace.

More than 30 came together to socialize, show support, and share their stories. Attendees were decked out in their favorite pride gear and also enjoyed food and activities together.

"I'm really glad to see everybody. It's kind of hard to get the word spread, but I know that there's even more people in that if they knew about it or if they were able to would love to come here," said Markos. "That's really the point is that people are here and we want to celebrate."

A table with a wide array of books by LGBTQIA+ authors was set up for individuals of any age to take home for free. The books were purchased with mini grants, according to the book drive organizer Megan Gapinski. Gapinski gave away 47 books to adults and children Saturday.

"It's been really exciting to be able to just give those books that I've either read myself or that my family has read and share them with other people," said Gapinski.

Markos said for those interested in attending the next pride event should follow Mason City Voices for Inclusion and the Mason City Pride Facebook pages.

"It's kind of hard in a small town to know that you're accepted and to not be afraid, especially with the climate right now," said Markos.