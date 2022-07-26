Mason City preps campground sites for RAGBRAI

After a long day's ride, participants in the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa need space to pop a tent. Mason City gives them several options.

"We want to show off Mason City off in the best light. ... We want people to think that this was the highlight of RAGBRAI," said Campgrounds Co-Chair Steven Van Steenhuyse.

Van Steenhuyse was a part of the RAGBRAI preparations in 2014 and had all of his maps and notes to work off of. He added contacts with charter companies, and teams made things easier by detailing who will be using the campgrounds.

Riders will stay at designated campsites along the main bicycle route. There are several camping areas throughout the city. RAGBRAI campground locations include the following:

North Iowa Events Center.

Parker's Woods.

East Park.

Mason City High School.

Jefferson Elementary School.

Riverside in the North Carolina Avenue area between Fourth Street Northeast and 12th Street Northeast.

North Iowa Events Center, which has water and electrical hookups, will accommodate most of the riders with RVs. A shuttle bus to the downtown activities will be provided for riders.

East Park will be the main campground, with the main information center and medical tent. The Des Moines Register campground and baggage trucks will be found there as well.

Other sites at East Park, Parker's Woods Park, and MCHS all will have shuttle buses to downtown. The designated quiet and family campground is at MCHS.

All camping sites will have temporary shower facilities set up for riders to use. Some of the sites will have food vendors as well.

Van Steenhuyse said some of the riders are a part of charters, companies that carry the rider's camping gear and set it up for them. The Register also has baggage trucks to carry gear but riders will have to set up the tent themselves.

"There will be 8,000 to 10,000 people that are just with the Register, and they will all be in East Park," said Van Steenhuyse.

Planning out numbers that will be at certain campsites is a bit of a guessing game this year according to Van Steenhuyse. The reason for this is because of people using social media.

"One thing that's really changed from then to now is how teams and groups have used social media to find their spot," Van Steenhuyse said. "We've noticed that a lot of teams that were in the campgrounds last time are using Facebook housing match pages to instead camp in somebody's yard."

If there are campgrounds that receive too much rain, like Parker's Woods or MCHS, riders will be placed at North Iowa Area Community College.

"I've talked to several people that are higher up than me. They've all said that they've ordered good weather," said Van Steenhuyse with a smile.

Residents are reminded to be prepared for heavy traffic in these areas. Neighborhoods near camping sites, like Jefferson Elementary School, have been sent letters about the riders coming through.

Residents living near the 2008 flood buyout area near the Riverside campground area may have campers on sites adjacent to their properties, according to a press release. City crews will place police tape barriers to keep campers off private property.

If Mason City residents have a noise problem or observe criminal activity during the overnight stay, they are encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department.

Teams and charters in the past have been good about cleaning up after themselves according to Van Steenhuyse.

"By 10 a.m. the next morning, you won't even know they were there," said Van Steenhuyse.

Those with campgrounds-related questions can contact email Van Steenhuyse at svansteenhuyse@masoncity.net.