Mason City Park Board green lights North Iowa Band Festival

A longtime music tradition that showcases local and regional musicians will return to downtown Mason City this year.

The 82nd annual North Iowa Band Festival will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 27-31 after the Mason City Park and Recreation Board approved the event’s facility request, among others, during a special meeting Friday evening.

“At this point, we’re planning to have everything and figuring out ways to do it safely,” said Robin Anderson, Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Hopefully people will continue to get vaccinated and wear masks, among other things, so that we can have a band festival that everybody can feel good about.”

The five-day event, which honors the late Meredith Willson, was canceled for the first time since World War II in 2020 due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willson, a Mason City native best known for his songwriting of the popular Broadway musical “The Music Man” and instilling a rich musical heritage in the city, died in 1984.

The theme of the canceled 2020 band festival, “Band Fest on Broadway,” was a nod to the Broadway revival of the musical featuring Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill.