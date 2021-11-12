Mason City organizations awarded cultural grants

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday that several Mason City organizations were recipients of an American Rescue Plan Arts Grant.

A total of 236 individuals and organizations representing 70 communities across 56 Iowa counties will benefit from over $1.5 million in one-time funding made available with support from Arts Midwest and the National Endowment for the Arts, according to a press release.

River City Sculptures on Parade Inc., Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Main Street Mason City, North Iowa Area Community College, and Mason City Public Library each received funds.

Recipients will be using the grant toward their own community cultural project. As an example, Main Street Mason City’s grant will be used to hire mural artists as a part of its “Building Our Brand” mural project, according to the release.

“These recovery grants represent a significant investment in Iowa’s creative workforce,” DCA Administrator David Schmitz said in the release. “In addition to the grants awarded directly to artists, many arts organizations received support to hire or bring back artistic personnel, many of whom lost jobs, gigs and income during the pandemic.”

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

