Mason City Municipal Band will perform Thursday evening

The Mason City Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., on the North Federal Plaza. The band is conducted by Russ Kramer; Bob Fisher is the announcer.
This week’s program:
“The Star-Spangled Banner," Key, Smith
“Bravura, March," Duble
“Pique Dame, Overture," von Suppe, Moses, Tobani
“Sea Songs," Vaughan Williams
“Lyric Music," Starer
“Joshua," arr. Yoder
“Thunder and Lightning Polka," Strauss, Carey
“Mannin Veen," Wood
“Selections from 'Annie,'" Strouse, Lang
“Gloria, March," Losey, Seredy
“America the Beautiful," Ward, Dragon
