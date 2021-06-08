 Skip to main content
Mason City Municipal Band will perform Thursday evening
82nd North Iowa Band Festival: Night 1- Mason City Municipal Band at Southbridge Mall

The Mason City Municipal Band kicked off night one of the North Iowa Band Festival with patriot tunes, tributes to Meredith Willson and a salute to essential workers. 

Though they had to relocate because of weather, the band's spirits weren't dampened in the least as they played for more than an hour. 

The Mason City Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., on the North Federal Plaza. The band is conducted by Russ Kramer; Bob Fisher is the announcer.

This week’s program:

“The Star-Spangled Banner," Key, Smith

“Bravura, March," Duble

“Pique Dame, Overture," von Suppe, Moses, Tobani

“Sea Songs," Vaughan Williams

“Lyric Music," Starer

“Joshua," arr. Yoder

“Thunder and Lightning Polka," Strauss, Carey

“Mannin Veen," Wood

“Selections from 'Annie,'" Strouse, Lang

“Gloria, March," Losey, Seredy

“America the Beautiful," Ward, Dragon

