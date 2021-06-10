Mason City Municipal Band will perform Saturday morning

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct start time of the performance.
The Mason City Municipal Band will perform Saturday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m., at MacNider Art Museum during the MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market. The band is conducted by Russ Kramer; Bob Fisher is the announcer.
Saturday's program:
“The Star-Spangled Banner," Key, Smith
“Imperial, March," King
“Semiramide, Overture," Rossini, Mahaffey
“If Thou Be Near," Bach, Moehlmann
“Lemon Merengue," Stuart
“Blue Goose Rag," Birch, Broege
“Four Sketches for Band," Pütz
“A Tribute to Glenn Miller," arr. Gass
“Hostrauser's March," Chambers
“America, the Beautiful," Ward, Dragon