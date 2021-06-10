 Skip to main content
Mason City Municipal Band will perform Saturday morning
Mason City Municipal Band will perform Saturday morning

82nd North Iowa Band Festival: Night 1- Mason City Municipal Band at Southbridge Mall

The Mason City Municipal Band kicked off night one of the North Iowa Band Festival with patriot tunes, tributes to Meredith Willson and a salute to essential workers. 

Though they had to relocate because of weather, the band's spirits weren't dampened in the least as they played for more than an hour. 

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct start time of the performance.

The Mason City Municipal Band will perform Saturday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m., at MacNider Art Museum during the MacNider Arts Festival and Outdoor Art Market. The band is conducted by Russ Kramer; Bob Fisher is the announcer.

Saturday's program:

“The Star-Spangled Banner," Key, Smith

“Imperial, March," King

“Semiramide, Overture," Rossini, Mahaffey

“If Thou Be Near," Bach, Moehlmann

“Lemon Merengue," Stuart

“Blue Goose Rag," Birch, Broege

“Four Sketches for Band," Pütz

“A Tribute to Glenn Miller," arr. Gass

“Hostrauser's March," Chambers

“America, the Beautiful," Ward, Dragon

