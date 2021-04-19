Mason City Municipal Band unveils 2021 season schedule

After more than a year off, Mason City residents will soon be able to hear some familiar sounds on summer nights downtown.
Monday afternoon, the "Friends of the Mason City Municipal Band" page on Facebook announced that the musical group would have a 2021 season with shows planned throughout the summer.
According to the post, concerts will mostly take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on the South Federal Avenue Plaza with a few exceptions. On Thursday, May 27, the Mason City Municipal Band is performing at 6:30 p.m. as a part of the North Iowa Band Festival. On Saturday, June 12, the Mason City Municipal Band will play at 9 a.m. for the MacNider Arts Festival and Saturday, July 3, at 9 p.m., for the Mason City Exchange Club's Independence Day celebration at Mason City High School.
As the Mason City Municipal Band preps for its first summer season in nearly two years, downtown Mason City is close to having a performing arts pavilion that opens up onto the South Federal Avenue Plaza.
In early December 2020, Mason City officials held a groundbreaking for the Principal Pavilion. Through today, construction on the project is still ongoing. The design, which will feature back-to-back performance stages, is being done in the Prairie School style so that it can blend better with surrounding buildings such as the Historic Park Inn Hotel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
At the time of the announcement of the groundbreaking, Mason City Municipal Band Director Russ Kramer was unequivocal in his support for the new venue.
"The architects have involved musicians in all aspects of the design, and used the services of an acoustical engineer to ensure the sound quality will be the best possible," Kramer said. "We've been waiting a long time for a new home; this pavilion promises to be a wonderful tribute to Mason City's musical heritage."
