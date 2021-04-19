Mason City Municipal Band unveils 2021 season schedule

After more than a year off, Mason City residents will soon be able to hear some familiar sounds on summer nights downtown.

Monday afternoon, the "Friends of the Mason City Municipal Band " page on Facebook announced that the musical group would have a 2021 season with shows planned throughout the summer.

According to the post, concerts will mostly take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on the South Federal Avenue Plaza with a few exceptions. On Thursday, May 27, the Mason City Municipal Band is performing at 6:30 p.m. as a part of the North Iowa Band Festival. On Saturday, June 12, the Mason City Municipal Band will play at 9 a.m. for the MacNider Arts Festival and Saturday, July 3, at 9 p.m., for the Mason City Exchange Club's Independence Day celebration at Mason City High School.